Blume Global Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Partner

Blume Global Will Bring Real-Time Supply Chain Execution Data to Oracle Transportation Management Cloud

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global , a high-growth company with a history of delivering innovation in the global supply chain ecosystem, today announced that it has become a Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). As a Platinum level member, Oracle has recognized Blume Global for its supply chain domain innovation and expertise. Oracle Transportation Management Cloud customers will now have access to the Blume Digital Platform and its powerful capabilities to optimize all aspects of logistics across their supply chains.

During its nearly 25-year history, Blume Global (formerly REZ-1) has built a trusted platform in the intermodal space with 5,000+ users and 300+ Intermodal Marketing Companies (IMCs) across 1,400 offices and 4,200+ motor carriers. The platform processes $1 billion in transactions for customers with 99.99 percent billing accuracy.

Blume Global offers process and operational insights, data and its substantial network to the customers of Oracle Transportation Management Cloud, arming them with critical tools to aggressively leverage the supply chain as a strategic driver of the business. The relationship addresses various market conditions, including the need for end-to-end inventory and shipment visibility for proactive planning and issues management, and multi-mode connectivity for real-time tracking via API, EDI, IoT and data streaming.

"Blume Global is committed to a seamless collaboration with Oracle, enhancing capabilities for OTM customers to deliver one of the most robust supply chain platforms available," said Pervinder Johar, chief executive officer, Blume Global. "The power of Oracle Transportation Management Cloud and Blume's customizable views and dashboards to easily analyze business, manage partnerships and monitor KPIs is a winning combination for customers."

"Oracle recognizes partners that have invested time and resources in developing significant expertise in specific Oracle products and solutions," said Derek Gittoes, vice president of supply chain management product and strategy, Oracle. "Achieving Oracle PartnerNetwork at the Platinum level gives our customers confidence that the relationship between Blume Global and Oracle Transportation Management Cloud has been validated and that the products are complementary. This helps reduce risk and improves the implementation cycles for our joint customers."

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration across every move, every mode and every mile. At Blume Global, we are empowering this new digital era in the global supply chain ecosystem, with growth and innovation as the central focus, together with efficiency and cost reductions, to drive value creation. Building on our breakthrough technology for managing physical assets, our leading-edge platform keeps critical data moving through a network of networks, revealing insights, taking corrective action automatically, and precisely reconciling transactions. Blume Global is leading the supply chain ecosystem to a new era of orchestration, efficiency, customer satisfaction and growth. Learn more at blumeglobal.com.



About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Katie Bromley

Communications Director

Blume Global

925-270-0520

kbromley@blumeglobal.com

Laura Often

Account Manager

InkHouse

781-296-6485

blume@inkhouse.com

SOURCE Blume Global

Related Links

https://www.blumeglobal.com

