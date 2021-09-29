Blume Global launches continuing education program with Coursera, Stanford GSB

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a significant investment in its employees, Blume Global, a leading provider of execution and visibility supply chain technology solutions empowered by the largest globally connected multi-modal logistics network, has launched a Learning and Development initiative to provide continuing education programs through Coursera, one of the world's largest online learning platforms, and the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Along with its commitments to carbon neutrality and DEI, the new education initiative is one more way the supply chain technology provider is cementing its status as an employer of choice. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Blume Global has offices in Hong Kong and Bangalore, India, and the company is rapidly hiring in all locations. These education programs ensure that all employees are given access to the same tools and can further their careers by developing new skills and augmenting knowledge that may have been acquired long ago.

Blume's new collaboration with the Stanford Graduate School of Business has led to a tailored management program that will help employees develop leadership skills, shaping the organization as it continues to grow. The virtual educational intensive also includes a five-day residential program on the Stanford GSB campus. Once the program is completed, employees will receive a certificate from Stanford GSB.

"Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education is excited to collaborate with Blume Global," said Peter Reiss, the MBA Class of 1963 Professor of Economics. "Our goal is to provide their executives with new tools and insights that they can use to meet Blume's business challenges as well as further the professional development of their leaders."

With Coursera, Blume employees can annually utilize 80 hours of training during business hours. The unlimited platform access includes courses and guided projects on supply chain management, data science, software engineering, programming languages, cloud, IT, IT Ops, testing tools, Google Cloud Platform and web development. Additionally, the L&D team has provided curated courses for employees as suggestions to develop and nurture specific departmental skills.

"We're excited to collaborate with Blume to deliver job-based skills development to its employees around the world," said Leah Belsky, Chief Enterprise Officer at Coursera. "This program will help learners develop the essential skills needed to unlock new opportunities and advance their careers in the digital economy."

While Blume Global is focused on supply chain sustainability by removing greenhouse gas emissions from freight transportation, logistics sustainability also applies to the long-term viability of the supply chain technology arena. Giving employees access to these programs ensures logistics technology will continue to benefit from fresh injections of new ideas and processes.

"Blume Global's culture is one of innovation and continual learning, and collaborating with Coursera and Stanford GSB for our education initiatives made perfect sense," said Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar. "At Blume, we're investing in our people so they can invest in themselves, attaining new skills and knowledge they can apply to their careers in supply chain technology."

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global aims to remove $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable and sustainable with innovative logistics execution and visibility solutions. Blume's digital platform goes beyond the transportation management status quo, empowering users to quickly predict the impact of disruptions and react in real time before minor issues become major problems. With one of the most extensive networks among logistics technology providers, Blume Global's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume Global's solutions and 27 years of industry data to give customers the intelligence needed to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions.

