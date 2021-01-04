Blume Global launches Intermodal Management System with Celtic Intermodal to optimize global supply chain and logistics processes

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global , a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions empowered by the largest globally connected multi-modal network, has launched its Cognitive Intermodal Digital Operating Platform (DOP) with Celtic Intermodal as the lead customer.

The Blume Global Cognitive Intermodal DOP is built on technology that continuously collects and analyzes data in real time from the extensive Blume network, searching for opportunities to provide superior customer service while balancing cost. Blume's intermodal TMS offers:

Automation: Optimize and automate shipment planning and execution. Capitalize on management by exception to focus on what is important.

Celtic Intermodal evaluated other potential partners that could offer intermodal transportation management solutions and elected Blume Global to be the trusted partner of choice to provide a full suite of rail and drayage planning and execution solutions.

"After surveying the market, we chose Blume Global's intermodal management system due to the company's unique relationships with the railroads and the significant amount of actionable intermodal data it has accumulated," said David Marsh, chief operating officer of Celtic Intermodal. "With that data, Blume can provide us with a system that makes automatic routing decisions when shipments are delayed, adapting to pain points in the supply chain with little oversight."

Built on decades of market leadership in international and domestic logistics, Blume Global partners with ocean lines, airlines, trucking companies, railroads, barge operators, marine terminals, airports, rail ramps and warehouses in more than 130 countries to ensure freight moves in an efficient, predictable and highly visible way.

"Blume Global is proud to offer the highest standard Cognitive Intermodal Digital Operating Platform in the industry. Through this launch, we address the need for real-time collective intelligence, automation, capacity optimization and agility with fast time to value, which leads to highly satisfied customers," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "We are proud to partner with Celtic Intermodal in this endeavor."

About Transplace

Transplace is a technology and services company that hosts a proprietary logistics platform and provides engineering and execution services for global shippers. The platform and service offering deliver process automation, network optimization and transparency, driving an improved service and cost position. Transplace also provides value-added services through our strategic capacity services business (truck brokerage and intermodal) and our border management business, which includes customs brokerage and logistics services on the Mexican border. With over 1,000 customers and $11 billion of Freight Under Management (FUM) in North America alone, and a growing client base in Europe, Transplace continues to deliver the intelligent solutions that grow and differentiate the supply chains of its customers.

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest owner-operator drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks. Every move. Every mode. Every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital operating platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization, and financial audit and settlement, Blume Global leverages more than 25 years of data insights, a globally connected network and advanced technologies to help enterprises become more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

