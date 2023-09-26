Blume Global Named Among 2024 FreightWaves FreightTech 100

Blume's dedication to supply chain innovation earns the company recognition in the top 100 for the fifth consecutive year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global today announced the company's recognition within FreightWaves' annual FreightTech 100 list. Now in its sixth year, the FreightTech awards celebrate innovation and disruption within the freight industry. Blume's recognition this year follows exciting news of its acquisition by WiseTech Global, developer and provider of the leading logistics execution software CargoWise, strategic partnerships, the launch of its cognitive control tower and updates to existing hallmark product Blume Maps.

"Innovation is an integral part of Blume's DNA, and its ability to consistently anticipate and address the industry's shifting dynamics sets Blume apart," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Being recognized again as part of the FreightTech 100 remains an honor and shows what our leadership's dedication to innovation is achieving for supply chain technology."

Blume's Cognitive Control Tower, an evolution of the traditional control tower, is testament to Blume's forward-thinking ethos. It serves as a proactive tool providing customers with actionable insights to make informed decisions to dissect complex situations, identify opportunities, mitigate risks, and seamlessly navigating issues across the supply chain.

Additionally, earlier this year, Blume was acquired by WiseTech Global. The acquisition will allow Blume access to a greater scale of resources to make logistics processes more productive, agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative visibility and execution solutions.

This year marks Blume's fifth consecutive FreightTech 100 honor. The top 25 from this list will be revealed in November at the highly awaited F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and almost three decades of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels. In 2023, Blume Global was acquired by WiseTech Global, developer and provider of the world's leading logistics execution software CargoWise.

