Blume Global Named Among 2024 FreightWaves FreightTech 100

News provided by

Blume Global

26 Sep, 2023, 10:09 ET

Blume's dedication to supply chain innovation earns the company recognition in the top 100 for the fifth consecutive year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global today announced the company's recognition within FreightWaves' annual FreightTech 100 list. Now in its sixth year, the FreightTech awards celebrate innovation and disruption within the freight industry. Blume's recognition this year follows exciting news of its acquisition by WiseTech Global, developer and provider of the leading logistics execution software CargoWise, strategic partnerships, the launch of its cognitive control tower and updates to existing hallmark product Blume Maps.

"Innovation is an integral part of Blume's DNA, and its ability to consistently anticipate and address the industry's shifting dynamics sets Blume apart," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Being recognized again as part of the FreightTech 100 remains an honor and shows what our leadership's dedication to innovation is achieving for supply chain technology."

Blume's Cognitive Control Tower, an evolution of the traditional control tower, is testament to Blume's forward-thinking ethos. It serves as a proactive tool providing customers with actionable insights to make informed decisions to dissect complex situations, identify opportunities, mitigate risks, and seamlessly navigating issues across the supply chain.

Additionally, earlier this year, Blume was acquired by WiseTech Global. The acquisition will allow Blume access to a greater scale of resources to make logistics processes more productive, agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative visibility and execution solutions.

This year marks Blume's fifth consecutive FreightTech 100 honor. The top 25 from this list will be revealed in November at the highly awaited F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

To learn more about the Blume platform and solution offerings, and to schedule a demo, please visit: www.BlumeGlobal.com

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and almost three decades of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels. In 2023, Blume Global was acquired by WiseTech Global, developer and provider of the world's leading logistics execution software CargoWise.

SOURCE Blume Global

Also from this source

CPKC Chooses Blume Asset Management Solution to Expand Market Equipment Availability in North America

Blume Global to Host Envision 2023, Premier Conference for Supply Chain Leaders

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.