Blume Global Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms Reports

Blume Global ranked among top three in four out of five Use Cases in Critical Capabilities report

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution, has been named as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. Blume Global ranked among top three in four out of five Use Cases in Gartner's accompanying Critical Capabilities report.

Blume Visibility eliminates supply chain blind spots throughout the world, no matter the mode, showing customers the exact location of their shipments in transit while providing the most accurate lead times and ETAs in the industry. Blume Visibility includes:

Dynamic Predictive ETA: Achieve greater accuracy in transportation lead-time and ETA based on historic data points, current dynamic conditions and real-time updates from carriers.

Exception Management: Reduce costs while increasing customer satisfaction by prioritizing and resolving exceptions in real-time using ML-assisted exception management.

Control Tower: Proactively react to exceptions with active collaboration and automated resolution.

Emissions Tracking: Gain visibility to total CO2 emissions that would be generated from routing plans.

IoT Enabled Real-Time Tracking: Blume's IoT-agnostic solution enables you to monitor real-time data captured from IoT sensors and get insights into cargo quality and location.

Blume Visibility is powered by the shipment visualization tool Blume Maps, a multimodal map of the freight transportation world that offers consolidated rail and ocean interline schedules.

This Magic Quadrant includes 11 vendors divided into four quadrants: Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers and Leaders. Blume Global is offering complimentary copies of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility and the Critical Capabilities report.

"Customers are looking beyond the standard transportation management system status quo— a logistics operating platform that unites transportation components to supply chain activities," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Blume Visibility does just that, along with Blume Maps, which continues to reliably provide users with the information they want and need throughout the shipment lifecycle spanning all modes on transportation: rail, road, ocean and air."

Blume Global partners with ocean freight forwarders and carriers, air freight forwarders and carriers, trucking companies, railroads, marine terminals, airports, rail ramps, and warehouses in more than 130 countries to ensure freight moves in an efficient, predictable and highly visible way. Blume Global shipper customers include industrial manufacturers and retailers in the high-tech and CPG arenas, among others. In 2021, Blume Global acquired LiveSource to extend into manufacturing visibility.

Download a complimentary version of Critical Capabilities for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms and the Magic Quadrant.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Blume Global

Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery, allowing customers to use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 28 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

