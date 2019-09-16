Blume Global Reveals Next Generation Solutions for Motor Carriers Around the World to Increase Revenue, Improve Operations and Reduce Costs

Blume CarrierGo™ is a solution for motor carriers to effectively manage their end-to-end business operations, from accessing new business, managing orders and tendering loads, to handling rates and invoices. It is a transportation execution system that enables communication between motor carriers and their LSP, ocean carrier and shipper customers. It also improves visibility and transparency across global supply chains.

Motor carriers around the world continue to rely on paper-based, manual processes to accept or reject, execute and invoice bookings, preventing motor carriers from maximizing business opportunities, optimizing driver utilization and collecting payment with minimal disputes.

Blume CarrierGo™ brings automation to the traditional process, expediting time between invoicing and carrier payment. Blume CarrierGo™ is available for free to all motor carriers globally, which also allows those carriers to access new business as a part of the Blume Global network. The Blume Global Customer Service Group has been working with motor carriers for decades to ensure a seamless onboarding process so they can receive value quickly.

Moving from a manual to a digital process gives businesses the power to be more efficient and cost effective, making them a better choice for their customers. The platform also gives customers the ability to provide more accurate visibility, improve collaboration, manage issues and reach new levels of efficiency, better positioning them to be the carrier of choice for their customers.

Operational Efficiency

Blume CarrierGo™ eliminates manual processes, streamlines transportation order management, including the ability to accept and reject contracts digitally. Participation in a ML- driven interactive marketplace enables carrier to selectively grow their business and access the Blume Shipper Network.

Financial Impact

Blume CarrierGo™ improves the efficiency of finance applications such as freight audit and pay, sends completed invoices faster, initiates rate management, enables users to increase revenue by participating in spot markets within the Blume network, and increases driver and fleet efficiency by reducing idling time.

Customer Service

Blume CarrierGo™ provides real-time visibility to customers, allowing for greater exception management. It provides proof of delivery and dispatches invoices quickly. It also enables greater collaboration and management of issues across the Blume network.

"Our goal is to better enable every aspect of the supply chain, and motor carriers are a critical component of that ecosystem. Blume CarrierGo™, with both the business application and driver application, can transform end-to-end operations and revolutionize the motor carrier business," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. "This solution is designed to specifically address motor carriers' greatest challenges, while helping them grow their business through the Blume network, which has been evolving for 25 years."

Blume CarrierGo™ Highlights:

The Blume CarrierGo™ Platform is available for free

Provides Proof of Delivery and signature on glass through the mobile app

Work order & document management

Enables real-time visibility

Facilitates participation in spot markets

Will be available in 22 languages

Blume Global provides logistics and supply chain solutions that help all participants in the ecosystem collaborate and meet customer service commitments, from the vast global motor carrier network, to Logistics Service Providers (LSPs), to ocean carriers, to BCOs and shippers.

The Blume Global Universe builds on decades of network and data-driven connections to create real-time visibility and drive more efficient logistics execution to help customers in retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), hi-tech and their network partners — including carriers and service providers — translate visibility into real value for customers.

Blume Global will be exhibiting at booth #512 at the IANA Intermodal EXPO .

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, every mode and every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

Media Contacts

Katie Bromley

Blume Global

404-245-8873

Katie.Bromley@blumeglobal.com

Laura Often

InkHouse (for Blume Global)

781-296-6485

blume@inkhouse.com

SOURCE Blume Global

Related Links

http://www.blumeglobal.com

