Blume Global to Address the Future of Visibility in the Supply Chain at LogTech19

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that global vice president of product strategy, Glenn Jones, will join a discussion on the future of supply chain visibility at the JOC 2019 Logistics Technology Conference . The event dives into how existing and emerging technology is impacting freight transportation and logistics strategy. In the session, Glenn will share how a robust network can create end to end visibility and foundationally drive more value and capability that benefits logistics tendering, execution, optimization and financial settlement.

What: " Visibility Ignite Session: The Provider View of Where Visibility Is Heading "



When: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.



Where: MGM Grand Las Vegas

Room #250-253

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV

89109

To learn more about the session or to register for the conference, please visit here . Blume Global is a Platinum Sponsor of the event.

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, every mode and every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

