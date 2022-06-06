Blume Global Visibility soon available on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

Google Cloud customers will be able to access Blume's solution to eliminate supply chain blindspots

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global is launching its best-in-class supply chain visibility solution, Blume Visibility, on the Google Cloud Marketplace, giving customers easy access to the shipment visualization tool Blume Maps; consolidated rail and ocean interline schedules; and a host of features that provide transparency throughout the complete value chain, from sourcing to final delivery.

For more information, visit Blume Global at Booth #331 during the Gartner Supply Chain Conference/XPO this week in Orlando, Florida.

With Blume Visibility, customers remove supply chain blindspots throughout the world, no matter the mode, as customers can see the exact location of their shipments in transit while receiving the most accurate lead times and ETAs in the industry. Blume Visibility enables:

Visibility + Execution: Blume is a true end-to-end real-time visibility solution provider that provides upstream manufacturing visibility in addition to logistics visibility. Execute shipments with great precision to optimize cost and performance, boosting customer satisfaction.

Actionable Visibility: Leveraging the power of historical data combined with unique AI-powered ETA algorithms, Blume arrives at the most accurate lead times and ETAs. Anticipate exceptions much before they happen and take action to mitigate impact.

Fast Time to Value: Blume's carrier onboarding solution is second to none, with onboarding and technologies unique to Blume.

"Customers monitoring the real-time path their shipments take across the globe, without seeing what is occurring in front of and behind those shipments, or what disruptions may impact delivery times, are not seeing the whole picture," said Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar. "Blume Visibility gives you a 360-degree view of your supply chain, allowing you to change routes or modes to avoid disruptions or take advantage of opportunities."

Johar has spoken at length about the benefits of Blume Visibility on Talking Logistics with Adrian Gonzalez, discussing the blind spots that exist in other visibility platforms.

"In a survey we conducted with our Indago supply chain research community, executives ranked having real-time visibility to demand and supply as the most important capability for success moving forward," said industry analyst Adrian Gonzalez, Founder and President of Adelante SCM. "Coupling real-time visibility to orders, shipments, inventory and other inputs with optimization and automated process execution capabilities is the way to convert visibility into tangible business benefits, which is a key value proposition of networked-based platforms in the cloud."

Blume Global runs its solutions natively on Google Cloud, a decision made due to the company's commitment to making a difference in the supply chain space.

"Solutions that help organizations' more easily track, manage and estimate shipments have become increasingly critical to the agility of supply chain companies today," said Hans Thalbauer, Managing Director, Supply Chain and Manufacturing Industries, Google Cloud. "We're pleased to have Blume Visibility soon available on Google Cloud Marketplace so customers have even greater access to the solutions they need to address today's supply chain challenges."

About Blume Global

Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery. Shippers use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 28 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

