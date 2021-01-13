Blumenes Labs Expands Company's Innovative CBD Cream Line and Wholesale Business

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumenes Labs is excited to kick off the new year strong by announcing that the company will be rolling out new CBD products in the coming months and will also focus more on wholesale to provide both Blumenes products and white labeling services to retailers throughout the world.

Founded by three female entrepreneurs with a vision for the many ways CBD can be used in the future, Blumenes delivers quality products aimed at things we all experience in our everyday lives ranging from joint and muscle pain to minimizing wrinkles. The company's flagship product is their 1,000mg Organic CBD Full-Spectrum Muscle & Joint Relief Cream , which has become popular.

Blumenes Labs launches new CBD products and wholesale push in 2021. Tweet this

By collaborating with farmers during the seed stages to third-party lab testing to ensure products are perfect before they reach consumers, Blumenes controls the entire process which allows the company to maintain high quality standards. And everything the company produces is clean, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and proudly made in the USA.

With the entire manufacturing process in place and perfected, Blumenes is now looking forward to supplying more retailers and also working with fun, exciting companies to create white-labeled products of their own. The company's wholesale CBD division is currently being expanded rapidly.

For more information on Blumenes CBD products or to purchase them, please visit the Blumenes website: https://blumenes.com

About Blumenes Labs:

Blumenes is a cosmetics and CBD company based in Los Angeles, California that manufactures and retails CBD creams, lotions, serums and other CBD-related products as well as an upcoming line of cosmetics. From farm to product the team takes a very hands-on approach to ensure high quality and excellent customer service.

SOURCE Blumenes Labs

Related Links

https://blumenes.com

