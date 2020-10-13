Blumira Gains Momentum With 300% Increase in Adoption in Q3 2020

Blumira saw record growth last quarter in new bookings, while doubling employee hires and increasing new customers. Tweet this

"Blumira truly democratizes security operations by placing continuous monitoring within the reach of most companies," said Arlie Hartman, Director of Security, Global IT at BraunAbility. "I couldn't find another solution that required minimal effort at a reasonable price."

This dedication to excellence in customer experience is reflected in the latest G2 Fall 2020 Grid® Reports results. Blumira has been ranked as a high performer in the SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), Incident Response and IPDS (Intrusion Detection and Prevention System) categories. Blumira was also ranked as the product that users are most likely to recommend, the easiest to do business with, the easiest to administrate, use and set up, as well as providing the best support.

"Blumira has strong beliefs about how defensive security should be built in order for people to successfully defend against threats," said Blumira CTO Matt Warner. "By bridging internal security and development teams, Blumira is able to achieve what other SIEMs are unable to, at scale."

In August 2020, Blumira announced its seed raise. The company has doubled its employee count this year, strategically hiring experienced security professionals.

About Blumira

Blumira's end-to-end platform offers both automated threat detection and response, enabling organizations of any size to more efficiently defend against cybersecurity threats in near real-time. It eases the burden of alert fatigue, complexity of log management and lack of IT visibility. Blumira's cloud SIEM can be deployed in hours with broad integration coverage across cloud, endpoint protection, firewall and identity providers including Office 365, G Suite, Crowdstrike, Okta, Palo Alto, Cisco FTD and many others.

