Blumira Raises New Round of Funding For Threat Detection & Response

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumira, an emerging cybersecurity startup based in Ann Arbor, recently raised $2.6 million in funding. This investment will allow the company to continue innovating on the latest threat detection and response technology.

Founded in 2018, Blumira has strategically grown its team with engineering, security, marketing, sales and operations hires that previously held positions at Duo Security, Censys and the NSA (National Security Agency).

The current rise in remote work brings cybersecurity challenges with increased reliance on remote access, collaboration and productivity tools. Blumira addresses these challenges by automating security operation workflows to enable customers to identify threats faster and earlier, then respond by blocking or containing their impact.

Seeking to disrupt legacy SIEM platforms (security information & event management) in the market, Blumira's cloud-delivered solution is designed to help teams with limited security expertise deploy threat detection capabilities in a matter of hours for immediate security value.

"We are dedicated to providing real security value while continuing to grow the local Midwest infosec community," said Blumira CEO Steve Fuller. "Our mission is to give customers a way to defend against the latest attacks - even if they don't have a SOC (security operations center)."

The round was led by Chicago-based M25, a rising early-stage Midwest-focused VC firm; with additional investment from Array Ventures, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm.

"Remote work has resulted in more potential for breaches than ever before, as organizations struggle without security resources and visibility. Blumira integrates with any existing service, deploys in a matter of hours and provides immediate value by identifying threats and automating remediation. We're excited that this effort is led by a first-class team and excellent advisors," said Mike Asem.

"The Blumira team has built a simple, easy-to-use product that customers consistently love and need, especially in this era of remote work," said Array Ventures General Partner Shruti Gandhi.

About Blumira

Blumira's end-to-end platform offers both automated threat detection and response, enabling organizations of any size to more efficiently defend against cybersecurity threats in near real-time. It eases the burden of alert fatigue, complexity of log management and lack of IT visibility. Blumira's cloud SIEM can be deployed in hours with broad integration coverage across cloud, endpoint protection, firewall and identity providers including Office 365, G Suite, Crowdstrike, Okta, Palo Alto, Cisco FTD and many others.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Blumira

Related Links

https://www.blumira.com

