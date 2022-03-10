Blumira Wins Globee® Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards for Startup of the Year and Chief Technology Officer of the Year

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumira , a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology, today announced two Globee® Cyber Security Global Excellence award wins in the Security Cloud and SaaS category.

Blumira has been named the Gold Globee® Winner for Startup of the Year, and Blumira's co-founder and CTO, Matthew Warner, has been named the Silver Globee® Winner for Chief Technology Officer of the Year. These premier global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology companies with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technology.

Blumira was named Startup of the Year for its dedication to making cybersecurity solutions accessible to organizations of all sizes through its affordable and easy-to-use detection and response platform and top-grade educational resources. This recognition aligns with Blumira's mission to provide small and medium-sized businesses with the effective cloud security monitoring solutions they need to defend against cybersecurity threats in near real-time.

"As cyberthreats increase, it's becoming critical that organizations have access to easy-to-use threat detection and response capabilities that can block threats as they emerge," said Jim Simpson, CEO of Blumira. "Our recognition as Startup of the Year underscores the growing need for cybersecurity capabilities that are accessible to users across industries and markets."

Additionally, Blumira co-founder and CTO Matthew Warner, was recognized as Silver Globee® Winner for Chief Technology Officer of the Year for his contributions to the security community at large. Warner is an industry veteran who uses his extensive experience and expertise to lead Blumira's engineering team and their efforts to build an effective detection and response offering. Warner recently led the Blumira security team in its discovery of a new attack vector for the Log4j vulnerabilities, offering proactive solutions to help affected entities recover and protect themselves quickly.

"I am honored to be recognized by the Globee® Awards among other influential leaders in the cybersecurity space," said Warner. "Blumira's recent growth is a testament to our ability to fill a critical market need and reinforces leadership in the market as we bring new products to market, forge strategic partnerships, and continue to offer unparalleled customer service and support."

This award win comes on the heels of Blumira's recent launch of Cloud Connectors , the company's newest feature that ingests log data directly from third-party APIs for fast and easy setup of Blumira's platform with Microsoft 365, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Duo Security. Cloud Connectors significantly reduces the complexity and time to security for small and medium-sized businesses, enabling organizations to gain insight into critical cloud security threats faster than ever before.

For more information about Blumira, please visit https://www.blumira.com .

About Blumira

Blumira is a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology. Blumira's mission is to make security accessible to organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Blumira's cloud security platform helps organizations with limited security resources to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop ransomware and data breaches. The all-in-one solution is quick to deploy, easy to implement, and integrates broadly across cloud and on-premises technology to provide coverage for hybrid environments. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as 'Best Return on Investment (ROI),' 'Fastest Implementation,' and 'Easiest to Use' in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid® Reports.

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications for Blumira

[email protected]

SOURCE Blumira