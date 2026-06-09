The Secure Agentic AI Orchestration Platform Enables Enterprises and AI Service Providers to Deploy and Govern Production-Ready Agents in Weeks within Data-Centers and the Cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blunom Inc. today announced the public preview of Blunom.ai, the Secure Agentic AI Orchestration Platform and AI Outcome Factory. Purpose-built to help enterprises and AI Service Providers, including System Integrators (SIs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) build, deploy, and manage AI with full control. Blunom accelerates the transition of agentic AI from pilot to production with unmatched speed, security, cost control, and measurable business outcomes.

Leaders deploying AI face operational liabilities from escalating token costs, vendor lock-in, shadow IT, and data exposure. Blunom addresses this by unifying boardroom imperatives into a single Sovereign AI Control Plane. Under this architecture, the CEO implements a model-agnostic strategy; the CIO and COO resolve tool sprawl for a unified environment; the CFO protects margins via TokenOps cost guardrails; and the CISO safeguards enterprise IP using the built-in AI Firewall. Blunom partners with SIs to create Industry and Line of Business Solutions, enabling customers to adopt packaged AI solutions.

Blunom Launches Sovereign AI Control Plane to Power and Secure the Next Era of the Intelligent Enterprise Post this

Blunom unifies models, agents, tools, applications, and data into a single, enterprise-ready system that is uniquely business-user friendly. The platform delivers robust security through its proprietary AI Firewall and agentic policy engine; provides granular cost management via TokenOps; and centralizes shared business knowledge to provide deep cognitive context for autonomous agents. With the Agent Studio, both technical and non-technical users can now collaborate to build sophisticated AI workflows that were previously locked behind complex code. The platform provides customers with multi-tenant, single-tenant, or Private VPC deployments for a Sovereign AI solution.

"We are entering an era where every company must reinvent itself or risk irrelevance," said Trevor Hansen, Founder and CEO of Blunom. "I built Blunom to give leaders the confidence to embrace an agent-augmented future. This isn't just about efficiency, it's about giving both technical and business teams the power to breathe life into their data. By enabling business users to thrive in an AI-augmented environment, we are helping them create new revenue streams and a massive competitive advantage. We are particularly excited about our collaboration with AI Service Providers as we work together to unlock true business outcomes for our customers."

Blunom is working with strategic partners, including SnapSoft, an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, to bridge the gap between legacy infrastructure and agentic autonomy. Brandon Kissinger, Executive Chairman of SnapSoft, stated: "Deploying agents without a control plane like Blunom is like hiring 100 interns and handing them the keys to your business with zero oversight, yet the real transformation only happens when leadership owns the decisions from the top down and turns those same agents into a disciplined, scalable workforce."

"We give SIs, MSPs, and enterprises a faster path to production agentic AI with total control," added Serge Shevchenko, Co-Founder and Head of Revenue at Blunom. "We don't just ship software; we ship live agents and deterministic agentic workflows that solve specific business problems in weeks. Not only does Blunom give the power of AI back to the customer, we believe that the platform will enable businesses to come to life." Blunom is partnering with firms like AG Consulting Partners on joint go-to-market and AI initiatives focused on working backwards from customer challenges in specific verticals. Alex Goldenberg, Founder and CEO at AG Consulting Partners, added: "Through our joint go-to-market with Blunom focused on initial AI assessments, we are helping enterprises move from AI ambition to secure production with the tools and skills they need to succeed."

The public preview of Blunom is now available. Organizations looking to productionize complex, multi-model, or multi-cloud AI workloads can request access at blunom.ai. Blunom has also been invited to participate in the AWS Global Startup Partner Program, an elite cloud GTM program reserved for the most strategic startups, giving customers access to the latest and greatest technology on AWS.

About Blunom Inc.

Blunom Inc. (blunom.ai) is the Bellevue-based company behind the Sovereign AI Control Plane. Co-founded by Trevor Hansen and Serge Shevchenko, Blunom helps enterprises and AI Service Providers deploy AI into production with security, cost control, and measurable ROI. The platform unifies models, agents, tools, and data while empowering both technical teams and business users through a low-code AI studio to create agents, AI Apps, and workflows.

Media Contact:

Serge Shevchenko

Co-Founder & Head of Revenue, Blunom Inc.

[email protected]

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SOURCE Blunom Inc