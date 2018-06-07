Blunt.com Premium Domain Name Announced For Public Sale

In 2017, the legal marijuana industry took in nearly $9 billion in sales. With the opening of California's retail market in January 2018, experts estimate that sales will rise to $11 billion in 2018. The industry also anticipates Canada's planned legalization of recreational marijuana in July 2018.

The acquisition of this iconic domain name offers the owner the chance to build or grow a business quickly and to be extremely competitive, as single-word TLDs are easily marketable. The Blunt.com domain offers a substantial opportunity to businesses in the legal cannabis industry, particularly during this important time of growth.

The Blunt.com auction will begin on June 8, 2018 at 12 p.m. Eastern and close on June 22, 2018 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

The auction is brokered by NECA and secured by Escrow.com. Inquiries may be directed to auctions@necaonline.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluntcom-premium-domain-name-announced-for-public-sale-300661927.html

SOURCE NECA