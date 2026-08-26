Bluon brings back best-in-class Live Tech Support for HVAC-R field technicians

Live Technical Support quickly routes service calls to HVAC pros who have decades of experience with specific types of equipment and problems

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluon today announced the relaunch of their brand-agnostic Live Technical Support, staffed entirely by U.S.-based HVAC technicians with 20-50+ years of experience. This service pairs with MasterMechanic AI, Bluon's in-app diagnostic assistant, giving technicians two tiers of help: instant answers for the 95% of questions, and a human specialist for the complex challenges or truly unusual equipment that requires human insight.

The relaunch lands in the middle of a widening labor gap. According to ACHR News, the HVAC industry is short roughly 110,000 technicians and doubling to 225,000 by 2030. With about 25,000 experienced technicians leaving the workforce each year, decades of hands-on diagnostic knowledge leave with them.

Here is how it works in the field. A technician uses the Bluon app to pull specs, parts, replacements, and MasterMechanic AI for diagnostics. If the tech is still stuck, one tap connects them to Live Technical Support, rather than having to call and wait in a hold queue or pulling another technician or manager from their job. Calls route by equipment and problem to a specialist with 20-50+ years of field experience on those exact system and issue types. Managers flag which technicians have the ability to call so that contractors can scale this offering into their existing workflows with ease.

Live Technical Support is available now to all Bluon subscribers on a per-use basis. Bluon may also offer the service through its partner integrations in the future, including field service management platforms.

Bluon provided brand-agnostic Live Technical Support once before. It grew from five veteran technicians handling five to ten calls a day in 2019 to a team of more than 40 fielding over 600 calls a day at peak season in 2022. Those conversations became the training data behind MasterMechanic AI, which is built on more than 135,000 real tech-to-tech support calls that are further reviewed by veteran technicians.

"At Bluon, we focus on making HVAC troubleshooting as efficient as possible for technicians in the field," said Peter Capuciati, CEO of Bluon. "While our AI troubleshooting tool Master Mechanic solves 95% of problems, sometimes a technician just needs to talk to a live person and work through an extremely nuanced issue. Our Live Support is built to route those complicated issues to the experts with 20-50+ years experience on that exact equipment and issue type. This support is critical to the industry as new equipment, parts, and regulations are proliferating rapidly.

The combination of deterministic, HVAC-specific AI paired with live veteran expertise positions Bluon as the indispensable technical partner for contractors looking to maximize productivity and profitability on every job.

About Bluon

Bluon delivers unmatched value to the $150 billion HVAC industry, equipping contractors and technicians with a robust database and AI-driven guided tech support. By providing the right data and support at the right time, Bluon increases tech productivity, reduces mistakes + callbacks and enables contractors to maximize the proceeds from every job. Their deterministic AI platform simplifies the complexities of HVAC servicing for both field and office teams, addressing the industry's labor shortage while boosting revenue & profitability for residential and commercial contractors alike. For more information about Bluon, visit bluon.com/.

SOURCE Bluon