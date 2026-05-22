Bluon embeds HVAC intelligence directly into ServiceTitan

Embedding Bluon's entire application into existing workflows gives contractors technical data and support when and where they need it

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluon, the industry-leading AI support and data company for HVAC contractors, announces a fully embedded solution of its Bluon for Business product integrated within ServiceTitan, the software platform that powers the trades. The embedded integration brings Bluon's battle tested UI and extensive HVAC intelligence directly into the ServiceTitan platform, including its Field Mobile App, allowing contractors and their technicians seamless access to Bluon's AI support and data within their existing workflows and without switching to another application.

Through the embedded integration, ServiceTitan users who subscribe to Bluon for Business can now directly access Bluon's AI support and expansive parts and equipment database without ever leaving their field service management (FSM) platform, which they rely on every day, for every job. Technicians can quickly identify and log equipment details including virtually any technical spec, access guided tech support for the specific HVAC model they are working on, identify compatible replacement parts and locate distributors who carry those parts, all while never leaving their existing workflows within ServiceTitan.

Bluon's database includes tens of millions of model numbers across hundreds of OEMs, giving contractors fast access to equipment intelligence for both current and legacy systems, including many situations where manuals or documentation are not available online. The database provides context and deterministic properties to Bluon's proprietary AI, that has been trained on 150,000 live tech support calls handled by 40 of the best technicians in the trade, giving the AI their collective field wisdom and experience. As a result, the AI is capable of highly nuanced, specific troubleshooting for virtually any piece of HVAC equipment from mini-splits to chillers.

By embedding this functionality within ServiceTitan, contractors can work more efficiently without adding another layer of technology to adopt and manage.

"At Bluon, our focus is making advanced HVAC intelligence and nuanced troubleshooting as accessible and practical as possible for technicians in the field," said Peter Capuciati, CEO of Bluon. "This integration with ServiceTitan allows contractors to add the intelligence and power of Bluon without the challenges surrounding adding another application for their team."

As part of the embedded integration, contractors also gain access to Bluon's PartsConnect™ capabilities within ServiceTitan workflows. Technicians can instantly see what compatible replacement parts are carried by their preferred distributors, mitigating one of the biggest friction points in HVAC service.

For more information about Bluon, visit https://www.bluon.com/.

About Bluon

Bluon delivers unmatched value to the $150 billion HVAC industry, equipping contractors and technicians with a robust brand-agnostic database and AI-driven guided tech support. By providing the right data and guided support at the right time, Bluon increases tech productivity, reduces mistakes + callbacks and enables contractors to maximize the proceeds from every job. Their deterministic AI platform simplifies the complexities of HVAC servicing for both field and office teams, addressing the industry's labor shortage while boosting revenue & profitability for residential and commercial contractors alike. For more information about Bluon, visit https://www.bluon.com/.

SOURCE Bluon