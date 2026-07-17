Bluon and WEX® Announce Strategic Agreement to Empower HVAC and Plumbing Contractors Nationwide

The collaboration brings Bluon's industry-leading HVAC-R equipment intelligence to WEX Field Service Management to drive contractor efficiency, technician productivity, and business growth

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluon, Inc., the industry-leading company providing AI support and technical data to HVAC-R contractors, today announced a strategic agreement with WEX®, a global leader in intelligent payment solutions. This new collaboration embeds Bluon's HVAC offerings within the WEX Field Service Management (WEX FSM) ecosystem, paving the way for impactful collaboration and streamlined workflows between the two platforms.

"Partnering with WEX allows us to bring our battle tested HVAC intelligence UI and toolkit directly to trade contractors within their existing workflows to give their field teams the data and support they need, right when they need it," said Peter Capuciati, CEO of Bluon. "By embedding our resource ecosystem together with WEX FSM, we are making it simpler than ever for contractors to support and train their skilled labor with minimal adoption challenges."

Bluon has created the first platform of its kind to provide HVAC technicians and related contractor staff the technical information and support they need with its one-of-a-kind database and proprietary A.I. support platform which together provides model number specific guided tech support for virtually any challenge a technician may face. Bluon's brand-agnostic database is unique in the HVAC industry. Covering over 260 OEMs and nearly 5,000,000 unique model number families, Bluon's database provides manuals, schematics, original parts (BOM), part specs, and compatible replacement part options for over 30 million specific model numbers found in the field.

WEX FSM, which serves more than 35,000 contractors, provides access to critical tools needed to run their business every day The solution streamlines essential back-office workflows, including scheduling, dispatching, and billing, while equipping field technicians with the tools necessary to enhance on-site productivity.

Through the WEX FSM mobile app, technicians can access digital pricebooks and offer flexible customer financing options through leading providers, including GoodLeap, Synchrony, Wells Fargo, and Service Finance. By combining intuitive workflows with integrated payment processing, WEX FSM minimizes administrative overhead, allowing trade businesses to increase efficiency and focus on delivering exceptional customer service.

"This agreement reflects our commitment to creating a more connected experience for contractors by bringing best-in-class solutions together," said Dylan Jones, senior vice president and general manager, Mobility Growth at WEX. "Bluon's industry-leading HVAC intelligence will give WEX Field Service Management customers access to more of the information they rely on every day, helping reduce downtime, improve first-time fix rates, and create a better experience for both technicians and homeowners."

For additional information about Bluon, visit www.bluon.com.

About Bluon

Bluon delivers unmatched value to the $150 billion HVAC industry, equipping contractors and technicians with a robust database and AI-driven guided tech support. By providing the right data and support at the right time, Bluon increases tech productivity, reduces mistakes + callbacks and enables contractors to maximize the proceeds from every job. Their deterministic AI platform simplifies the complexities of HVAC servicing for both field and office teams, addressing the industry's labor shortage while boosting revenue & profitability for residential and commercial contractors alike. For more information about Bluon, visit https://www.bluon.com/.

SOURCE Bluon