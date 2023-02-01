BluPeak Credit Union to Support Clean Water Access by Donating 1% of 2023 Revenue

Pledge Reflects Credit Union's Commitment as a Purpose-Driven Financial Institution

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BluPeak Credit Union (BluPeak) announced today, part of its pledge to be a purpose-driven financial institution will include donating 1% of its 2023 revenue to support charitable organizations promoting access to clean water.

"BluPeak is dedicated to building community, inspiring compassion, and being a conduit for positive change," said BluPeak President and CEO Todd Tharp. "We can accomplish this by supporting access to clean water as a means for bridging socioeconomic gaps and providing aid to those in need.

"Our members, employees and the communities we serve are seeking to align themselves with organizations that share their values and concerns. Our purpose enables people to participate with us in making a positive impact in California and beyond, simply by banking with BluPeak."

Billions of people worldwide lack reliable access to safe, clean water, including more than 30 million Americans who live in areas where water systems do not adhere to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency safety standards and nearly 1.1 million U.S. households that lack a piped water connection. As part of BluPeak's commitment, 2023 membership fees will be donated to Water For People, a global nonprofit dedicated to improving access to clean water for everyone. BluPeak will also use its platform to help raise awareness about water equity, organize fundraising and volunteering opportunities for employees, and support local nonprofits.

BluPeak's transition from a traditional credit union to a purpose-driven financial institution will only strengthen its core business and ongoing commitment to member financial education, which is a key part of its business and mission as a financial cooperative.

"It's important to remember as a purpose-driven organization, we make a distinction between the products and services we provide, which is our business, and our larger reason for existing, which is our purpose," Tharp said. "We'll continue to be our members' trusted financial partner and prioritize digital-first banking by deploying innovative approaches to meet member needs in a complex and evolving competitive environment."

About BluPeak Credit Union

Founded in 1936, BluPeak Credit Union empowers its nearly 60,000 members to achieve financial wellness through a full range of financial products and services, including checking and savings options, credit cards, loans, mortgages and more. BluPeak has more than $1.2 billion in assets and members can access their accounts through six California branches, nearly 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and 24/7 online and mobile banking.

BluPeak membership is open to all Californians who live, work or worship in Alameda, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Clara and Yolo counties, as well as those employed by the state of California, and California university employees and students. Formerly known as University & State Employees Credit Union (USECU), the name changed to BluPeak in 2022. The new name reflects BluPeak's California roots, is more inclusive to its field of membership, and better conveys a passion for going above all others in member relationships.

As a community leader, BluPeak partners with local causes, events and organizations that speak to a commitment to health, wellness and inclusiveness. Learn more at BluPeak.com.

SOURCE BluPeak Credit Union