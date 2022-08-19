PRODUCED BY 11-TIME GRAMMY® NOMINATED MIXER/PRODUCER

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bluphoria share their major label debut single " Set Me Up " - a high-energy alternative rock song with blues and psych-rock influences that satisfyingly takes the listener on a journey from anger into a cathartic dance party.

"'Set Me Up' was one of those surprising songs that didn't take long to write," says Reign LaFreniere (lead vocals, lead guitar). "From the Stones-esque beats to the catchy breaks we hope y'all enjoy this song as much as we do!"

BLUPHORIA BRING THEIR ALTERNATIVE ROCK - BLUES - PSYCH ROCK INFLUENCES TO THEIR MAJOR LABEL DEBUT SINGLE “SET ME UP” ON EDGEOUT RECORDS / UMe / UMG -- Bluphoria L-R: Dakota Landrum, Dani Janae, Reign LaFreniere, Rex Wolf (Photo by: Jena Yannone)

Today's release is the first sampling of Bluphoria's forthcoming self-titled album, due out in 2023.

The band worked with GRAMMY® award-winning producer Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, P!NK, Mt. Joy) at East Iris Studios in Berry Hill, as well as Needham's personal Nashville studio.

Adds Needham, "I loved working on this song ("Set Me Up") with Bluphoria. They are a great young band with instinctive pop sensibilities combined with a cool edginess and rawness that make the song sound like a car driving almost out of control!"

"The second we stepped into the studio, we could feel the years of experience Mark brought to the table," LaFreniere said. "He helped us be better musicians. We got locked in. Everyone was on the same page."

In addition to local Portland area shows, the band recently played to a packed house at Hotel Cafe for LA tastemakers and received glowing reviews.

For more information on Bluphoria please visit http://www.bluphoriaband.com/ .

About Bluphoria:

Bluphoria is an alternative rock band with blues rock and psychedelic rock influences. Formed in 2019, the band hails from Eugene, Oregon and is fronted by Reign LaFreniere, 22 (lead vocals, lead guitar) along with Dakota Landrum, 19 (rhythm guitar, background vocals) Rex Wolf, 21 (bass, background vocals) and Dani Janae, 21 (drums, background vocals).

Bluphoria began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and was signed to EDGEOUT Records/Ume/UMG in early 2021.

About EDGEOUT Records:

EDGEOUT Records focuses on the development and curation of young mainstream rock bands and artists that will be the future rock movement in the music industry through their program THE STUDIO .

EDGEOUT is an American independent record label, founded by Tony Guanci (Danny Wimmer Presents, Maloof Entertainment and Cheryl-Benson Guanci in 2018. EDGEOUT is partnered through Universal Music Group / Universal Music Enterprises in a global services and distribution agreement.

