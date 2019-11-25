Bluprint, the premier online destination for crafters, debuts "Fashion Sewing" class starring "Bravo Project Runway" winner Jhoan Sebastian Grey

In "Fashion Sewing," Grey teaches makers how to draft and construct a bespoke skirt using exquisite designer details and high-end fashion fabrics. The tutorials will be coupled with interview segments about Grey's "Project Runway" experience, life and career, inspiration and design process. Grey will equip "Project Runway" fans and Bluprint subscribers alike with the skills and techniques they need to lean into fashion design, encouraging designers of all levels to turn their interest in the craft into reality.

Bluprint is the official DIY partner and grand prize sponsor of "Project Runway," and awards each season's winner with the chance to create their own Bluprint digital instructional series as part of their prize package. Grey, the first winner to have this opportunity, also received $50,000 from the brand to enhance his Florida design studio. For the upcoming season of "Project Runway," Bluprint will once again bring fashion-forward crafting tips to those at home by awarding the winning designer their own signature Bluprint digital series and a grand prize of $250,000.

Continuously expanding their lifestyle content to engage with the growing design community, Bluprint introduced the how-to series "Runway Remake" last season with host Mondo Guerra, a "Project Runway" runner-up and "Project Runway All Stars" winner. The series drew from the trends and out-of-the-box designs featured last season. Capitalizing on the success of "Runway Remake," Bluprint will once again be the go-to source for subscribers to learn how to recreate fashion-forward runway looks at home in "Fashion Sewing."

"Engaging fellow makers on Bluprint with 'Fashion Sewing' is the most unique and rewarding part of winning 'Project Runway,'" says Grey. "It's a class for all levels, and I'm excited for the opportunity to share my design process and knowledge with this creative community."

"We're so excited to have Jhoan join Bluprint's growing roster of world-class experts and share an inside look into the world of DIY design with 'Fashion Sewing,'" said Amber Minson, Chief Marketing Officer, Bluprint. "We love providing makers with versatile content and hands-on tools to bring personalized designs to life in the comfort of their own homes, and it's easier than ever for audiences to experience more handmade moments with content and commerce in one convenient hub."

"Fashion Sewing" will debut on Bluprint following Bravo's Season 18 premiere of "Project Runway" on Thursday, December 5 at 9:30 PM ET/PT. While the full "Fashion Sewing" how-to series will only be available to Bluprint subscribers, an exclusive sneak peek of the first lesson is available today, November 25, through Friday, December 13 at https://www.mybluprint.com/p/project-runway .

For more information, please visit www.mybluprint.com or the Bluprint app available on iTunes and Google Play. Visit www.instagram.com/iamsebastiangrey/ for more details on Jhoan Sebastian Grey.

ABOUT BLUPRINT

Bluprint, a NBCUniversal company, is a digital subscription service offering thousands of online crafting classes taught by the world's leading experts. For those learning a new craft or freshening up old skills, Bluprint is the one-stop destination for classes, patterns and project ideas for all skill levels, plus crafting supplies and kits. From quilting and knitting to sewing, cake decorating and art, Bluprint is the ultimate community for anyone who loves to create. Details can be found on www.mybluprint.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Julie Rothman, NBCUniversal for Bluprint

julie.rothman@nbcuni.com

(917) 991-3247

Sweta Shah, CIVIC

sweta.shah@civic-us.com

(856) 305-4767

SOURCE Bluprint

Related Links

http://www.mybluprint.com

