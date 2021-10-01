Blurred Lines: Average Used Car Monthly Payments Expected to Edge Closest Ever to New in Q3, According to Edmunds

Edmunds data shows the average monthly payment for used cars is just 18% less than the average monthly payment for new Tweet this

"Just when we thought we'd see a cooldown in used vehicle prices, they roared back in September, creating a bit of a roller coaster in the third quarter," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "These high prices combined with higher interest rates on the used side have shrunk the difference between new and used monthly payments more than we've ever seen before. Consumers considering a used vehicle rightfully might pause at the fact that today's used monthly payment is nearly the same as a new monthly payment five years ago — particularly when they factor in the maintenance that might happen sooner rather than later."

Edmunds experts note that used purchase conditions are likely to continue to be unfavorable for car shoppers through the rest of the year and advise consumers who need to make a car purchase to consider alternatives such as leasing or exploring certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles.

"Leasing might offer cheaper monthly payments, and since a lease is a much shorter commitment than a purchase, you can explore makes or models that you might not have considered previously," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights.

"If you have your heart set on used, it's worth doing some additional research into CPO options. Although they might seem pricier than other used vehicles at first glance, you're more likely to get a subsidized interest rate, and can have a bit more peace of mind as these vehicles come with a warranty and are generally newer with lower mileage."

Quarterly New-Car Finance Data

(Averages)



Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 Term 70.0 70.2 70.0 Monthly Payment $614 $568 $586 Amount Financed $37,479 $34,683 $35,700 APR 4.4% 4.6% 4.6% Down Payment $5,394 $4,457 $4,956

Quarterly Used-Car Finance Data

(Averages)



Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 Term 69.6 67.7 68.9 Monthly Payment $500 $420 $473 Amount Financed $28,634 $23,235 $26,603 APR 7.4% 7.9% 7.9% Down Payment $3,511 $3,306 $3,621

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT:

Talia James-Armand

Associate Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

310-309-4900

http://edmunds.com/about/press

SOURCE Edmunds

Related Links

http://www.edmunds.com

