Blush & Whimsy Sets Up Shop in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand, originally located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has made the move to become part of Austin's thriving independent business scene. On the transition, the owner Micaela Brown noted, "We are thrilled to be back home in Texas, and part of the thriving startup ecosystem of Austin!"

Blush & Whimsy will begin shipping orders starting around Thanksgiving, just in time for the holidays. This is timed with the release of a new product in the Luxury Magical Color Changing Lipstick line, Midnight Blush. The company has pioneered its signature color changing lipstick with real flowers and flakes of gold, which changes color based on the pH and temperature of the skin for a color that is completely custom to the wearer.

The brand rose from humble beginnings straight to the top with the inclusion of its products in the 2018 Honoring the Academy Award gift bags. Since then, the brand's visibility has risen significantly and is considered an awards-show favorite having also participated in GRAMMY gift bags and the Cannes Film Festival.

Blush & Whimsy is a woman-owned and operated business that works with military veterans. In fact, this is a point of focus for the brand in its hiring practices. The brand has long been known for its commitment to diversity in its working atmosphere, hiring people from various ability levels at all positions in the company.

Blush & Whimsy plans to maintain the same emphasis on inclusion in its Austin location, with a focus on hiring veterans.

For more information or to place an order, visit http://www.blushwhimsy.com.

