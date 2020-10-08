BluShark Announces Placement on Inc. 5000 as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies Nation-Wide

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has recently released its Inc. 5000 for 2020 and recognized BluShark Digital as being in the top 15% of the fastest growing companies in the United States. The Inc. 5000 is an annual list that reports the fastest growing private companies in the independent small business sector from across the nation, and ranks them based on their percentage revenue growth. BluShark Digital achieved revenue growth of 700% over the most recent three-year period and was ranked as the 668th fastest growing firm nation-wide. Not only is this three year growth remarkable but it counts for 3 of the 5 years BluShark Digital is in business, having been founded by Seth Price in 2016.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., BluShark Digital was also recognized in the Inc. 5000 for the greater Washington Metropolitan region (D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware) earlier this year. The company was ranked as the 17th fastest growing company in the area, and as the 2nd fastest growing company within the advertising and marketing sectors.

David Brenton , President of BluShark Digital, explained that "our success is a part of our team mentality. We wouldn't be able to accomplish everything that we have and continue to if it wasn't for every team member here. Each person and their department are an integral part of our process, which has proven successful."

About BluShark Digital

BluShark Digital's impressive growth is reflective in its digital marketing strategy, as it seeks to provide clients with a personalized, successful, and sustainable online presence. The company focuses on innovative search engine optimization (SEO) solutions to clients in the United States and Canada, with an emphasis on the four fundamental aspects of technical development , content creation , backlink building , and local presence . Along with these fundamental building blocks of SEO, BluShark Digital also offers paid ads and social media as part of their digital marketing package.

If you would like to find out more about how BluShark Digital can help your business flourish online, reach out to set up a consultation today by calling (202) 664-8444, emailing the team at [email protected] , or visiting our website at blusharkdigital.com .

SOURCE BluShark Digital LLC

