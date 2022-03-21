BluShark Digital and Price Benowitz Tap Peter Shankman as Futurist in Residence

In his new role with BluShark Digital, Mr. Shankman will help the agency devise creative and cutting-edge solutions in order to deliver maximum visibility for its law firm clients. As the digital landscape is constantly changing, he will help BluShark evolve with those trends to become a top-of-mind leader in the industry. In Mr. Shankman's work with Price Benowitz, he will serve as a futurist to ensure the law firm adapts and progresses well before its competitors.

"We are excited to have Peter join both of our companies as a futurist," said Seth Price, CEO of BluShark Digital and Managing Partner of Price Benowitz. "Peter will bring a new and innovative perspective as it pertains to the intersection of law and digital marketing, as well as help us to implement growth initiatives. We believe that Peter will be a great asset to our teams, and we are looking forward to working with him to continue to advance both businesses as we look ahead."

The goal of a futurist is to predict not where a company or industry will be in the next week but in the next quarter-century. As such, Mr. Shankman will examine where our clients are today, and help determine their course to stay ahead of their competition. Mr. Shankman will dive into the research trends, particularly in technology, and share observations, conclusions, and predictions with both teams.

"Both BluShark Digital and Price Benowitz are established leaders," said Shankman. "I'm honored to join these two fantastic firms and am looking forward to helping them continue to raise the bar for their clients, as well as the industry as a whole."

Mr. Shankman has been a leader in the marketing community for more than two decades and is known for founding Help a Reporter Out (HARO) in 2008. Over the years the service has provided thousands of reporters with millions of sources across the world. HARO was acquired by Vocus (now Cision) in 2010. In addition to the founding of HARO, Mr. Shankman is the host of the Faster Than Normal Neurodiversity podcast, and is a best-selling author of five books on marketing, customer experience, and productivity.

Mr. Shankman is also a sought-after keynote speaker who discusses advances in marketing and customer experience. He is a frequent contributor to all the cable news networks, as well as multiple international news outlets, and a worldwide influencer and/or spokesperson for several global brands including Sylvania, National Car Rental, Adobe, Supernus, Sealface, Thule, and many others.

About BluShark Digital, LLC

BluShark Digital was founded with the vision of lifting the confusion around Search Engine Optimization (SEO) by implementing cutting-edge marketing techniques that help businesses stand out from the pack. BluShark puts clients first, developing innovative, viable, and successful SEO solutions for all businesses, regardless of their practice or size.

BluShark Digital is made up of multiple departments that are each dedicated to specific facets of digital marketing, including technical optimization, content creation, link building, and social media management. Book an appointment with their team today or call to learn more at (202) 952-9794.

About Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP

Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP PriceBenowitz.com is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Washington DC with offices in Maryland, Virginia, and South Carolina. The firm was founded by David Benowitz and Seth Price, and since then the two have built up their law firm to include 40 lawyers. The law firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury and medical malpractice including criminal defense, trusts and estate, and several other areas.

