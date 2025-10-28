"Blushbottoms: The Belonging Bear" Launches A Heartfelt Story of Love, Hope, and Finding Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blushbottoms: The Belonging Bear has officially launched online, introducing a lovable white bear with a red heart on his right bottom cheek —a small symbol that carries a powerful message of love, hope, and belonging.



Created by Sean Goddard, MSN, APRN, NP-C, founder of Viking Psychiatry and a nationally recognized mental-health advocate, Blushbottoms is more than just a children's book; it's a story born from real-life resilience and emotional healing.



"When my adoptive parents met me, they gave me a stuffed bear," said Goddard. "At times when love and belonging weren't always spoken or shown, that bear became my best friend and family. Blushbottoms represents the comfort, acceptance, and safety I found in him, and now, I want to pass that feeling on to other children who need it."



Through its gentle narration and endearing illustrations, Blushbottoms: The Belonging Bear helps children understand that family is not defined by blood or circumstance; it's defined by love, connection, and the people (or bears) who remind us we matter. It sends a message that you are perfect just the way you are.



A Mission Rooted in Compassion



Alongside the book's launch, Goddard unveiled the "Belonging Box," a special bundle including both the book and a plush Blushbottoms bear. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase is donated to children in foster care, adoption, and transitional living programs, along with books and bears.



The project's first nonprofit partner is The Center for Whitley County Youth (The Center WCY), an organization providing mentorship, advocacy, and stability to local children. Through this partnership, Blushbottoms will deliver its message of love and belonging to youth who need it most. Goddard is connecting with more nonprofits to ensure as many children in need as possible receive a belonging box.



"Each bear we donate carries a message that you are loved and you belong," said Goddard. "The heart on Blushbottoms' right bottom cheek reminds kids that love doesn't disappear, even when life feels uncertain."



About the Author



Sean Goddard, MSN, APRN, NP-C, AGPCNP-BC, is a psychiatric nurse practitioner, business owner, and national speaker known for his compassionate and innovative approach to mental health. As the founder of Viking Psychiatry in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he is dedicated to helping individuals rediscover hope and healing through both clinical practice and creative storytelling.



With Blushbottoms, Goddard brings his lifelong belief full circle: that everyone deserves to feel loved, wanted, and worthy of belonging.



Availability



Blushbottoms: The Belonging Bear and the Belonging Box (book + plush set) are available now at www.blushbottoms.com.

