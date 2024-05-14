Blushington Announces First Franchisee as they Embark on National Expansion Journey

The premier beauty lounge signs longtime customer as first franchisee, bringing the brand to Boca Raton, FL on the heels of their franchise opportunity announcement

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blushington , the blowout and makeup lounge disrupting the beauty industry by offering the most in demand express beauty services all under one roof, is pleased to welcome their first franchisee. A longtime customer, Dr. Karen Diaz Meaike, is spearheading the brand's entrance into South Florida. Blushington offers franchisees the lucrative opportunity to join them in bringing a comprehensive approach to express beauty services to communities throughout the country. The brand is aiming to sell at least three additional locations by the end of the year and 130 by 2028.

The demand for beauty services continues to grow in a post-pandemic, health-conscious society, with the beauty and personal care industry expected to reach $646 billion by 2024, making it an optimal time for entrepreneurs to dive into the flourishing market. Blushington is filling the need in the beauty industry for an accessible, personalized experience by offering three of the most sought-after services all under one roof (blowouts, makeup applications, and skincare services) and a curation of beauty products. The brand is simplifying their guests' self-care routines by providing time saving convenience, eliminating the need for multiple appointments with multiple brands. Blushington has seen robust consumer adoption of their model, with guests averaging two services per visit and an average ticket of over $105 at their New York City Flagship. Blushington's franchisees will benefit from their proven business model offering multiple recurring revenue streams, and a repeat clientele coupled with outstanding employee retention.

"With over a decade of experience in multiple markets, Blushington is poised to offer franchisees a one-of-a-kind opportunity, empowering them to become their own bosses within a turnkey beauty franchise system," said Natasha Cornstein, CEO of Blushington. "Our brand offers customers consistent quality and a differentiated beauty offering where our Artist training aligns with our commitment to offering best in class services for customers of all ages, skin tones and hair textures. I am thrilled by the positive reception to our franchise model; it has been an honor to meet so many brilliant, entrepreneurial franchise candidates and I am especially pleased to welcome longstanding customer, Dr. Diaz Meaike as our first franchise partner."

The brand's first franchisee Dr. Diaz Meaike, will bring Blushington to Boca Raton, FL. With an impressive 20+ year career as a doctor of social work, real-estate broker and interior designer, her experience makes her the perfect franchise owner, showcasing her business savvy, her entrepreneurial spirit and creativity. Dr. Diaz Meaike also serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Aurora Foundation for Women and Girls (CT) and on the Board of Directors for the Inspirame Latina Foundation among other charitable leadership roles.

Dr. Diaz Meaike has always wanted to own her own business. Upon learning that Blushington was opening up their franchising opportunity, she knew it was the right choice. She was drawn to the brand's inclusive approach to services, with every Artist trained to accommodate guests of all backgrounds. She is confident that their high-end experience and welcoming environment will resonate with the Boca Raton community.

"I've been going to Blushington for years and the incredible attention to detail and convenience they offer guests is unparalleled," said Dr. Diaz Meaike. "The brand's business model is unlike anything else in the industry and their unique position of offering affordable, luxury services under one roof appeals heavily to the growing market of consumers. Their stellar leadership and support team paired with the thriving beauty industry, made it an easy choice for me to take this next step in my career as a franchisee with the brand."

Blushington has also partnered with the world-renowned design firm RPG for close to a decade, creating serene and beautiful lounges for their guests. In preparation for franchising, they reimagined and value engineered the already visually captivating environment to create cost efficiencies and a turnkey design package for franchisees.

RPG CEO Bruce E. Teitelbaum, spoke on the strategy behind the design, "Advancement in design will serve Blushington well for exponential franchise growth in the future. The lounge's updated identity represents Blushington's stature as a pioneer and leader in the beauty industry, reinforcing their reputation for innovation."

Blushington is actively seeking franchisees who are motivated, detail-oriented, and collaborative with a passion for the beauty industry. With plans to expand nationwide, the brand is specifically targeting markets throughout Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and California. With a seasoned leadership team offering unmatched support and guidance along the franchise journey, they also offer a discount for veterans and multi-unit owners. The initial investment to open a lounge is $485,500 - $680,100.

For more information about Blushington, please visit https://blushington.com/ or their Instagram @Blushington. Additional information about the franchise opportunity can be found at https://blushington.com/pages/franchise.

About Blushington

Founded in 2011 by sisters and Co-Founders Stephi Cohen and Nicki Maron on the belief that people of all ages and backgrounds deserve to feel confident and beautiful, the brand has seen great success over a decade and has pivoted to a Franchise model. Blushington is the blowout, makeup and skincare lounge franchise disrupting the beauty industry by offering the three most in demand beauty services all under one roof. Committed to inclusivity, the brand welcomes customers of all ages, backgrounds and hair textures. Offering franchisees multiple recurring revenue streams through in-store and on demand services, Blushington has created a robust business model designed for longevity. To learn more, visit Blushington.com and @blushington on social media.

