Taking root in the Southwest but inspiration from global longevity hotspots, the modern wellness concept fuses evidence-based medical innovation with hospitality-driven experiences.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bluSONIL , a new longevity, wellness, and regenerative aesthetics studio, opened its doors on Dec. 5 to a new era of wellness in the west. Located in the high-end shopping destination Scottsdale Quarter, the concept fuses evidence-based medical innovation with concierge-style, five-star hospitality, delivering a curated blend of longevity wellness therapies and regenerative aesthetic treatments under one elevated brand. Designed for discerning clients seeking proactive, personalized care, bluSONIL is positioning Scottsdale as the epicenter of a new standard in whole-self health.

bluSONIL Launches Flagship Longevity, Wellness, and Regenerative Aesthetics Studio in Scottsdale

"Launching bluSONIL with my husband and co-founder, Brett Lewis, is the culmination of a vision that has guided us for years. We believe that wellness and regenerative aesthetics should not exist in silos, and set out to create a space where these two disciplines integrate seamlessly for the best outcomes," said Colleen Lewis, CEO and co-founder. "This is a movement that helps people look, feel, and live better, longer. We are proud to bring this next chapter of whole-self health to Scottsdale."

Memberships

bluSONIL features a flexible model designed to serve every client's needs. All treatments and therapies are available à la carte allowing clients to experience any service. For those seeking ongoing support and a fully integrated lifestyle approach, bluSONIL offers curated membership programs with wellness therapies offered via bluVITALITY and regenerative aesthetic treatments delivered via the bluRADIANCE packages each starting at $299/month, (valued at over $900 a month). For a truly holistic experience, bluSONIL offers a bluLONGEVITY package combining both approaches for $499/month (valued at over $1200 a month), while bluINFINITY offers complete customization and all access for $2,499/month while delivering a $9,400 monthly value.

Services

The studio's wellness arm is led by Dr. Amy Lee , Chief Medical Officer - Wellness. She is a triple board-certified physician in internal medicine, clinical nutrition, and obesity medicine. A nationally recognized expert in metabolic health, Dr. Lee brings an evidence-based, medically guided approach to every client journey. Wellness Therapies include:

Medical-Grade Peptide Therapy & Hormonal Optimization : Tailored protocols supporting energy, sleep, cognition, metabolism , and healthy aging.

: Tailored protocols supporting energy, sleep, cognition, , and healthy aging. IV Therapy & NAD+ Infusions: High-impact drips designed to detoxify, rehydrate, and restore cellular function.

designed to detoxify, rehydrate, and restore cellular function. Contrast Therapy: Cold Plunge , Cryotherapy & Traditional Sauna: Alternating cold and heat therapies to reduce inflammation, boost circulation, speed recovery, and promote detoxification.

Alternating cold and to reduce inflammation, boost circulation, speed recovery, and promote detoxification. FDA Cleared Red Light Therapy: Using multi-wavelength LED light to stimulate collagen production, reduce inflammation, and promote healing.

Using to stimulate collagen production, reduce inflammation, and promote healing. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT): Leveraging the world's only "smart chamber" that works at the cellular level, delivering oxygen-rich healing to support tissue repair, cognitive clarity, and recovery.

Leveraging the world's only "smart chamber" that works at the cellular level, delivering oxygen-rich healing to support tissue repair, cognitive clarity, and recovery. Lymphatic Drainage & Compression Therapy: Stimulate detoxification, reduce inflammation, and enhance immune resilience.

Dr. Tia Paul serves as Chief Medical Officer - Aesthetics, and is a Harvard-MIT trained, board-certified dermatologist with a deep passion for skin health across all ages and skin tones. Known for her results-driven, inclusive approach to cosmetic care, Dr. Paul brings advanced clinical skill and a wellness-forward perspective to every protocol. Regenerative Aesthetic Treatments include:

Skin Rejuvenation with Laser & Light Therapies: Precision laser and broadband light therapies , including BBL HERO and HALO, to erase discoloration, smooth texture, and reignite your skin's radiant glow.

, including BBL HERO and HALO, to erase discoloration, smooth texture, and reignite your skin's radiant glow. Microneedling with PRP & Exosome Therapies: Next-generation skin regeneration for firmness, tone, and collagen support.

Next-generation skin regeneration for firmness, tone, and collagen support. Neuromodulators & Dermal Fillers : Natural-looking results using the most advanced techniques and products.

Natural-looking results using the most advanced techniques and products. Medical-Grade Skincare Protocols & Custom Regimens : Featuring curated product lines inspired by longevity and skin integrity.

: Featuring curated product lines inspired by longevity and skin integrity. Zerona ZV8 Non-Invasive Body Contouring: A clinically proven, FDA-cleared laser treatment that targets and reduces stubborn fat without downtime, promoting a slimmer, more sculpted physique.

Design

Influenced by Japanese simplicity and the desert's raw textures, Scottsdale-based Mendil + Meyer Design Studio brought the founder's vision to life, creating an oasis that embodies bluSONIL's principles of vitality, radiance, and longevity. Light is treated as a cornerstone of wellness, filling the two-story entry with soft-filtered Arizona sunlight that feels both energizing and serene. Timeless materials - walnut accents, clay plaster, stone, ceramics, and organic textiles - age gracefully, reflecting bluSONIL's commitment to sustainability and enduring quality. Vitality is expressed through biophilic design, with greenery enhancing air quality and creating a connection to nature. The result is a holistic retreat where wellness is supported in every material, finish, and detail, balancing modern minimalism with organic warmth. bluSONIL is a sanctuary for the full spectrum of wellness and self-care.

bluSONIL is now accepting clients for treatments. To book an appointment or learn more, visit www.blusonil.com .

About bluSONIL

bluSONIL is a next-generation longevity wellness and regenerative aesthetics brand dedicated to whole person vitality. Through a proprietary blend of science-backed protocols, medical aesthetics, and a high-touch experience, bluSONIL helps clients feel and look their best, now and over time. At its core, bluSONIL is guided by a simple but powerful mission: "To empower people to achieve vitality, radiance, and longevity inspired by the world's healthiest communities."

The flagship studio opened in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 5, 2025, with plans for additional locations in strategic luxury and lifestyle markets. bluSONIL is located at 15125 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 190. Tel: 480-637-5035. To learn more, visit bluSONIL.com .

