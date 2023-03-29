bluSPARC prepares for accelerated growth with hire of new business development leader

bluSPARC, a premium executive leadership development solution, announced the hiring of Aisha Alleyne as Senior Account Executive.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bluSPARC, a leadership development solution with executive coaching at its core, welcomes Aisha Alleyne as Senior Account Executive. In her role, Aisha will partner with organizations to understand their leadership development needs and align them to bluSPARC's executive development, leadership team development, and organizational transformation solutions.

Her background includes experience in business development roles with venture-backed Fairygodboss, Oracle, and Darktrace. Aisha holds a bachelor's degree in management information systems from Penn State.

"Aisha's entrepreneurial spirit and experience will be a tremendous asset given her early disciplines at Oracle," said Co-Founder Kim Villeneuve, Ed.D. "We plan to leverage her ability to be a catalyst for growth based on her leadership in HR solutions."

"Aisha's leadership will allow us to continue our significant traction working with elite executives and their teams to prepare leaders at all levels to drive organizational performance," Co-Founder Andrew Rahaman, Ed.D added.

"I am excited about the opportunity and responsibility to play a pivotal role in making a lasting impact at an organization as promising as bluSPARC, whose mission is to develop leadership capabilities around organizational goals. I look forward to working with such an ambitious and talented team, and to the collaboration and continued career development along the way," Aisha said.

Since its launch in 2020, bluSPARC has worked with organizations from start-ups to Fortune 100 firms. Through its combination of executive coaching, assessments, competency-based workshops, and facilitated offsites, bluSPARC provides solutions that meet the needs of their client's businesses for today and tomorrow. bluSPARC was founded by two industry leaders with doctorates in Organizational Learning and Leadership Development, and is grounded in practical, evidence-based leadership theories that develop leaders and learning organizations.

About bluSPARC™:

bluSPARC™ is a premium leadership development solution with executive coaching at its core. Founded by scholars in leadership and honed through years of industry experience, our team reflects a wide array of organizational behavior experts committed to the science of leadership. By developing leaders aligned to organizational goals, we are the catalyst to accelerate business growth and deliver organizational transformation. We believe that when coaching ignites leaders, the enterprise thrives.

