BLUU Seafood raises EUR 16 million in Series A funding to bring cultivated fish to market

News provided by

BLUU Seafood

28 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

BERLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUU Seafood, the leading European food biotech to produce cultivated fish, continues its growth path and successfully closes its Series A. By raising EUR 16 million, the German start-up secures the capital to further advance the work on its groundbreaking technology and the market launch of first products. Cultivated fish is real animal protein directly grown from fish cells without killing the animal.

Continue Reading
BLUU Seafood’s cultivated fish fingers made from trout cells Copyright: BLUU GmbH / Photographer Anna Brauns
BLUU Seafood’s cultivated fish fingers made from trout cells Copyright: BLUU GmbH / Photographer Anna Brauns

The Series A funding was led by Sparkfood and LBBW VC. Further participants in the round were SeaX Ventures, Manta Ray Ventures, Norrsken VC, Delivery Hero, Innovationsstarter Fonds Hamburg GmbH and Dr. Oetker. In total, BLUU Seafood has raised more than EUR 23 million since its founding in 2020.

The company will use the fresh money to drive regulatory approval of its first products, expanding research work and initiating pilot production. The focus will be on hybrid products such as fish balls and fish fingers made from cultivated fish cells blended with plant-based proteins, which BLUU first presented in 2022. The start-up aims for market entry in Singapore by 2024, where the sale of cultivated chicken has already been approved by regulators in 2020.

In the US, cultivated meat and fish are also about to be launched following recent USDA and FDA approvals for cultivated protein start-ups GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods. With the final approval of the US Department of Agriculture granted a few days ago, the sale is now officially allowed. BLUU Seafood, too, has initiated the approval process with the FDA. Europe will follow next.

The company is also currently preparing to open its pilot production plant with construction work to be completed by fall this year. With this plant, BLUU Seafood will leave lab scale and reach another important milestone by scaling up production into larger fermenters of up to 500 liters.

Dr. Sebastian Rakers, Co-Founder and CEO of BLUU Seafood:

"Our successful Series-A demonstrates the enormous potential that lies in cultivated fish as a platform technology for sustainable animal protein and underlines the strong scientific development that we at BLUU Seafood have delivered so far. Together with our strong, international investor base, we can start the next stage of development and bring our first products to market."

More about BLUU Seafood at www.bluu.bio

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142191/BLUU_cultivated_fish_fingers.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874870/Bluu_Seafood_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BLUU Seafood

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.