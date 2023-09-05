Bluum Announces Its Third Consecutive Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 List

Bluum

05 Sep, 2023, 11:41 ET

PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum announces its third consecutive inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list. The list highlights the fastest-growing private companies in America, requiring exceptional revenue growth, U.S. based operations, and independence.

Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies
Bluum's consistent presence on the Inc 5000 list reflects its sustained expansion and ability to consistently deliver strategic, effective educational technology solutions for their valued customers. VP of Ed Services Emily Cook credits this achievement "to the team's dedication to deliver on our mission which is to improve learning and make it more accessible. We have kept a steady focus on what matters most by listening to educators and developing custom solutions to meet their unique needs."

As Bluum celebrates this milestone, the company extends its heartfelt gratitude to its customers, employees and valued partners. This achievement is not solely about Bluum; it is a collective triumph, an embodiment of shared dedication and mutual success. The company looks forward to a future marked by continued growth, innovation, and shared achievements.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Emily Cook
VP of Ed Services
[email protected]

About Bluum:

Bluum is a pioneer in providing innovative technology solutions for education. We believe in creating engaging, inspiring and safe learning environments that equip students for the future. Bluum is committed to helping educators and students realize their full potential through technology.

SOURCE Bluum

