Bluum Awarded Ranking on CRN Solution Provider 500 List

Bluum is ranked No. 59 on the 2022 CRN "Solution Provider 500" list, improving one position from 2021. Tweet this

Bluum improved to No. 59 on this year's rankings, moving up one position from its No. 60 rank in 2021. This year's list of 500 solution providers wields an impressive influence and impact on their technology supplier partners and today's IT industry, accruing more than $434 billion in revenue.

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 "Regionals Southwest" and CRN's "Tech Elite 250" lists of honorees, Bluum was also recognized as one of the "Top 10 Integrators" by Systems Contractor News and a member of the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Companies."

In addition to a sample of the top honorees featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, online coverage begins June 1 at www.CRN.com/SP500.

About Bluum

At Bluum, we believe that education is the single most achievable step toward a more positive and equitable tomorrow. We empower educators to become innovative change-makers by providing them with technology solutions and services to improve learning and make it more accessible. With decades of experience working with educators to create remarkable learning experiences, Bluum provides technology and services that support to nearly 27 million students across North America daily. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Stefan Swiat

Director of Communications

O: 602-809-7028

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluum