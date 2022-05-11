Bluum CFO Gerelick Honored as 2022 Phoenix Titan 100

"Dan has been extremely instrumental in helping Bluum expand its business the past few years," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "His experience with mergers, acquisitions and identifying best business practices helped Bluum balance risk with expansion opportunities during the pandemic, spurring even more growth during uncertain times. Dan is very deserving of this award."

Gerelick helped Bluum increase from a $216 million company in 2019 to a $614 million company by the conclusion of 2021. Bluum, which is an amalgamation of three technology companies, was recently named one of the esteemed "Top 10 Integrators" in the country by Systems Contractor News. Gerelick played a significant role in helping Bluum capture that honor.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field," President of Titan CEO Jaime Zawmon said. "We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation."

Titan CEO and headline sponsors Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, the creator of the awards, have selected honorees this year whose collective companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate more than $32 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book, profiled exclusively online, honored at an awards ceremony on September 29 and multiple network opportunities throughout the year with fellow Titans.

