Bluum Launches Comprehensive Cybersecurity Offering to Schools

"With limited budgets, highly skilled IT personnel and time, K-12 organizations are hard-pressed to create a solid cybersecurity plan," Bluum Vice President of Product Strategy and Growth Andre Vashilko said. "Cybersecurity is an incredibly technical and extensive area in IT that is rapidly evolving and needs to stay ahead of ever-evolving attack methods. Historically, school IT budget constraints have resulted in ineffective and outdated systems, so Bluum has developed comprehensive countermeasures to fill that void."

Whether cybersecurity incidents are caused externally or self-inflicted, Bluum can assist in preventative measures before, during and after the incidents and attacks. To get started, Bluum has debuted easy-to-use services to help schools assess their cybersecurity needs and identify immediate and future solutions.

Vulnerability scans and penetration testing will detect critical areas of concern and exposure in the infrastructure, while a complementary customer survey will provide further insights into a school's specific needs. Please get in touch with Bluum for your complimentary self-assessment today at https://www.bluum.com/solutions/cybersecurity.

