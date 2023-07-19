BLUUM LAUNCHES INAUGURAL ESPORTS DEVELOPMENT CLINIC IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MINNESOTA VARSITY LEAGUE

New initiative aimed to champion sustainable and equitable academic esports programs in Minnesota

PHOENIX, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum and Minnesota Varsity League, the scholastic esports division of Wisdom Gaming, today announced a partnership to launch the first Esports Development Clinic, focused on providing schools in the Midwest with the knowledge and resources needed to build successful, sustainable, and equitable academic esports programs. The Esports Development Clinic will be taking place at Wisdom Gaming Studios, located in Mall of America, on August 2, 2023. Bluum, North America's largest learning catalyst, is the presenting sponsor.

"Bluum is thrilled to partner with Minnesota Varsity League on this event to foster the growth and development of the gaming community," said Seth Brown, Google Partner Manager at Bluum. "Esports is a relatively new space for Bluum to charter when it comes to our offerings, which is why we are thrilled to be partnering with the Minnesota Varsity League, whose reputation and shared goal bring us closer to offering educators and students more ways to bolster their experience in and out of the classroom."

The Esports Development Clinic will feature a variety of speaker-led breakout sessions covering core topics such as new school onboarding, collegiate recruitment, building an esports lab with the right equipment, game specific coaching, fundraising, the power of social media in promotion, and more. Post sessions, attendees are invited to an after party at Wisdom Gaming Studios for networking opportunities.

"Supporting scholastic esports is imperative to the future of esports," said Jake Utities, Director of Minnesota Varsity League. "There are endless opportunities for students to advance valuable skills through esports programs; however, factors such as computer access or having a qualified and trained coach present barriers. Thanks to partners like Bluum, we can move closer to providing resources and tools to break down these barriers."

For more information on the Esports Development Clinic, including how to participate and attend, please visit https://www.bluum.com/solutions/esports-clinic .

ABOUT MINNESOTA VARSITY LEAGUE

Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL) is Wisdom Gaming's scholastic esports organization and the home for Minnesota high school esports. Founded in 2019, the organization provides students with opportunities to grow as students and competitors through varsity level competition, professional guidance and community building.

Students participating in MNVL gain real-life experience outside of the games they play through opportunities to learn from esports professionals, including players, casters, and others in the industry.

For more information on MNVL visit www.mnvl.org and follow us @MNVarsityLeague

ABOUT BLUUM

At Bluum, we provide technology design, engineering, solutions, and services that make business and learning environments more exciting, accessible and interactive, empowering professionals with the resources and knowledge they need to build a brighter tomorrow. Visit Bluum and Bluum Technology to learn more.

