Bluum Showcases Cutting-Edge Educational Technology Solutions at ISTE 2023

Company aims to assist districts in planning, funding, product selection and deployment of educational solutions focusing on enhancing student engagement and safety

PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booth 2750 becomes a hub of excitement and inspiration as Bluum takes the spotlight at the prestigious International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference in 2023.

Bluum invites all educational leaders to book a free consultation with their team of strategic advisors and product experts by visiting: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/[email protected]/bookings/

Bluum Educator Classroom Graphic
Together, they can develop a customized plan for technology solutions that meet the specific needs of each district.

As one of the world's largest gatherings of educators and technology experts, the conference provides an ideal platform for Bluum to demonstrate its innovative products and services that are revolutionizing learning environments. With a focus on enhancing student engagement and safety, Bluum is at the forefront of educational technology solutions. As a leading reseller in the education sector, Bluum is committed to maximizing the impact of technology by offering a comprehensive suite of services that assist districts in planning, funding, product selection, and deployment. This ensures that districts are fully equipped to derive the maximum benefits from their new technology investments.

Emily Cook, Vice President, Education Services at Bluum: "Over the past three years, we have witnessed a significant increase in the adoption of educational technology in classrooms across our country. With our extensive reach in North America, we are uniquely positioned to make a positive impact on the learning experiences of countless students. We feel a tremendous responsibility to support educators in utilizing this technology to measurably enhance learning outcomes and overall student experiences, including bolstering their sense of safety on campus."

Booth 2750 will highlight three key areas in the modern classroom environment:

  1. Physical Security
  2. Cybersecurity
  3. Esports

Educators at ISTE are invited to visit booth 2750 to participate in a hands-on learning experience, where they can witness firsthand how technology seamlessly integrates into the classroom ecosystem to enhance engagement, foster collaboration, and empower student autonomy.

In these times of economic uncertainty, having a partner who comprehends the unique challenges and priorities of education, and who boasts a proven track record of success, is more crucial than ever. By collaborating with Bluum, educators invest in practical solutions that improve learning outcomes, streamline operations, and stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving educational landscape.

For more information about Bluum, please visit our website at www.bluum.com.

