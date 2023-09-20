Bluum Teams Up with Lü Interactive Playground to Transform Learning in the Iowa City Community School District

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, a leader in K12 edtech strategy, design, and support, has partnered with Lü Interactive Playground to elevate student engagement and learning outcomes in the Iowa City Community School District.

This partnership addresses a need for effective audiovisual solutions in physical education classrooms, often overlooked in tech integration. "Lü Interactive Playground has elevated student engagement, fostering social-emotional skills, teamwork, and patience," said a Bluum account executive Alex Dirkx. "Additionally, Lü Interactive Playground enables cross-curricular integration, accommodating diverse learning preferences."

The Lü Interactive Playground aligns with Bluum's mission to enhance learning and make it more accessible. Tailoring solutions to each district's goals, Bluum empowers educators to keep students engaged. Bluum's approach—strategic planning, design, and ongoing support—has helped successfully integrate Lü Interactive Playground in the Iowa City Community School District.

The partnership envisions expanding Lü Interactive Playground use throughout the year, reinforcing concepts beyond PE, benefiting subjects like math and science.

"Our Lü Interactive Playground solutions and services showcase our commitment to innovative edtech," noted VP of Ed Services, Emily Cook. "We anticipate transformative effects for the Iowa City Community School District students."

About Bluum

Bluum enhances learning accessibility through strategic planning, tailored solutions, and support, empowering educators to engage students effectively. Learn more at www.bluum.com.

About Lü Interactive Playground

Lü Interactive Playground revolutionizes student engagement and learning outcomes with interactive technology, emphasizing physical education and cross-curricular integration. Discover more at www.luinteractive.com.

