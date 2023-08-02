BluumLIVE Introduces Cutting-Edge Education Technology to Cities Nationwide!

Bluum

02 Aug, 2023, 12:47 ET

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, is thrilled to announce the return of its annual showcase. BluumLIVE will bring the latest advancements in education technology to cities across the nation, starting on August 22 in Long Island, New York and concluding on November 1 in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information on BluumLIVE and to register for the event, please visit bluum.com/events/bluumlive.

"BluumLIVE is more than just a showcase; it's an opportunity for educators to experience firsthand how technology can transform the teaching and learning environment," said Terra Norine, SVP of Sales. "We believe in 'try before you buy', ensuring that our cutting-edge solutions truly meet the needs of the educators and students they serve."

Bluum's technology advisors and partners will demonstrate a range of innovative solutions, including the latest in audio-visual and computing technology, new advancements in STEM education, and the burgeoning field of Esports. Physical security will also be a key focus, reflecting Bluum's commitment to safe and secure educational environments.

In addition to the technology showcases, attendees will also enjoy a complimentary breakfast and refreshments. Bluum is proud to make this event free of charge, reinforcing their commitment to accessible, quality education for all.

BluumLIVE 2023 Schedule:

- August 22: Long Island, NY

- August 24: Piscataway, NJ

- August 29: Philadelphia, PA

- August 31: Lancaster, PA

- September 6: Charleston, WV

- September 7: Richmond, VA

- September 12: Atlanta, GA

- September 14: Nashville, TN

- September 19: Cincinnati, OH

- September 20: Louisville, KY

- September 22: St. Louis, MO

- October 3: Detroit, MI

- October 4: Grand Rapids, MI

- October 5: Traverse City, MI

- October 10: Des Moines, IA

- October 11: Sioux Falls, SD

- October 12: Mpls/St. Paul, MN

- October 17: Wausau, WI

- October 18: Milwaukee, WI

- October 19: Chicago, IL

- October 24: Cypress, TX

- October 25: Austin, TX

- October 26: Irving, TX

- October 31: Albuquerque, NM

- November 1: Phoenix, AZ

About Bluum

Bluum is a pioneer in providing innovative technology solutions for education. We believe in creating engaging, inspiring and safe learning environments that equip students for the future. Bluum is committed to helping educators and students realize their full potential through technology.

Media Contact:

Emily Cook

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluum

BLUUM LAUNCHES INAUGURAL ESPORTS DEVELOPMENT CLINIC IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MINNESOTA VARSITY LEAGUE

Bluum Showcases Cutting-Edge Educational Technology Solutions at ISTE 2023

