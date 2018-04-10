Bluvision Extends its Workplace Optimization Solution To Include Emergency Mustering

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluvision, a part of HID Global and leaders in BLE-based indoor location solutions, today announced the launch of their end-to-end emergency and mustering solution for workplaces. The recently launched solution leverages Bluvision's BEEKs BLE Beacon Badges (that can seamlessly integration with HID Global's access control cards) and Bluzone Mustering to help first responders, building owners and company management instantaneously determine how many workers and visitors are present in the designated mustering points and how many remain in the evacuation area needing to be rescued.

The advantage of using Bluvision's mustering is that it is an extension of Bluvision's Workplace Optimization solution (WPO,) that provides real-time and historical location data to understand space utilization and optimize workspaces. Companies can use the historical utilization data to enhance employee productivity and visitor experience within the building. BEEKs Beacon Badges can be integrated with HID Global's access control solutions for secure access into buildings along with Bluvision's indoor location capabilities. Further, companies can secure danger zones and limited access areas with dynamic geofences.

"The need to account for employees and visitors during an emergency is critical and essential for any corporate or commercial building," said Jimmy Buchheim, CEO, Bluvision. "With Bluvision's technology and the new mustering capability, companies can ensure employee and visitor safety without the need for manual checklists, badge swipes and any extra hardware."

To request a demo and for more information on Bluvision's Mustering solution, email info@bluvision.com. To purchase Bluvision BEEKs beacons and badges, go to https://shop.bluvision.com/

About Bluvision

Bluvision's end-to-end IoT platform which consists of BEEKs sensor beacons, BLE to WiFi gateways (BluFis) and the Bluzone cloud solution, is built to connect millions of items and manage and monitor networks of tens of thousands of assets and people through Bluvision's real-time location system. Bluvision's condition monitoring solution uses machine learning, artificial intelligence (A.I.) and telemetry data to determine equipment health and enable proactive maintenance actions. (bluvision.com)

Bluvision contact:

Christy Pooler

Director of Marketing, Identification Technologies, HID Global

Ph: +1 512 776 9108

Email: 193055@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluvision-extends-its-workplace-optimization-solution-to-include-emergency-mustering-300627059.html

SOURCE Bluvision, Inc.

Related Links

http://bluvision.com

