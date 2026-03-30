Bluvoyix Bolsters Greenabl Platform Through Technology

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenabl, a collaborative platform empowering the decarbonization of the transportation industry, expands its strategic partnership with Bluvoyix, a technology innovator focused on building advanced digital solutions for sustainability and supply chain optimization. Through this collaboration, Bluvoyix has developed and enhanced the core technology powering the Greenabl platform, enabling companies to seamlessly measure, manage, and reduce their Scope 3 emissions.

The Greenabl platform provides shippers, logistics providers, and enterprise organizations with a centralized solution to generate accurate emissions data across their transportation networks. By integrating shipment-level data and applying globally recognized carbon accounting methodologies, the platform allows companies to quantify their Scope 3 emissions with precision and transparency.

What sets the platform apart is its ability to move beyond measurement. In the same environment where emissions are calculated, users can access Greenabl's marketplace of verified carbon reduction and avoidance solutions. This enables companies to take immediate action, developing and executing strategies to mitigate emissions through initiatives such as low-emission fuels, efficiency improvements, and other decarbonization programs tailored to the transportation sector.

Bluvoyix played a critical role in architecting and building this end-to-end capability. Its technology infrastructure empowers data to flow seamlessly from source systems into actionable insights, while maintaining scalability, security, and flexibility for a wide range of users.

"Bluvoyix has been instrumental in bringing the Greenabl vision to life," said Roman Ramirez, Executive Director at Greenabl. "Together, we've created a platform that not only simplifies the complexity of Scope 3 emissions reporting, but also empowers companies to take meaningful, measurable action toward decarbonization."

"At Bluvoyix, our focus is on building technology that drives real-world impact," said Nilanjan Mitra, Head of Technology at Bluvoyix. "By developing the Greenabl platform, we've enabled organizations to bridge the gap between emissions visibility and execution, turning data into strategy and strategy into results."

As regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations around sustainability continue to evolve, companies are increasingly seeking solutions that combine data accuracy with actionable pathways to reduce emissions. The Greenabl and Bluvoyix partnership delivers on both, providing a unified platform that supports compliance, enhances transparency, and accelerates progress toward climate goals.

About Bluvoyix - www.bluvoyix.com

Bluvoyix is a technology company specializing in the development of advanced digital platforms that drive efficiency, visibility, and sustainability across global supply chains. Through innovative design and engineering, Bluvoyix delivers solutions that empower organizations to make data-driven decisions and achieve measurable impact.

About Greenabl – www.greenabl.co

Greenabl is a collaborative platform focused on decarbonizing the transportation industry. By bringing together shippers, carriers, and solution providers, Greenabl enables organizations to measure emissions, develop reduction strategies, and implement scalable sustainability initiatives across their supply chains.

SOURCE Bluvoyix