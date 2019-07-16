BluWave Named Top Resource for Private Equity Industry in Mergers & Acquisitions June 2019 Issue

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergers and Acquisitions named BluWave as a top resource for private equity funds and their portfolio companies in their June 2019 issue. In the annual Dealmaker's Guide to Service Providers, BluWave is profiled as a unique solution helping private equity funds and business leaders assess opportunities and build value in an extremely competitive environment.

Read the article at https://www.themiddlemarket.com/list/dealmakers-guide-to-service-providers-accordion-axial-bluwave-frazier-deeter?brief=0000015a-289d-d09d-a7fe-ee9f58b00000

BluWave helps private equity funds and proactively-managed companies seamlessly connect with pre-vetted, best-in-class consultants, boutique advisors, and executives to assist in value-creation and due diligence initiatives.

In the article, BluWave CEO Sean Mooney discusses his background as a private equity partner, the difficulties of creating value for companies in today's market, and why he founded BluWave to address the challenging requirement of utilizing third-party resources to perform due diligence and drive growth.

"During my private equity career, I found the promise of the gig economy and the ability to use third parties to accelerate value creation to be very attractive. In practice, though, it was exceedingly difficult to understand which groups were excellent for each episodic, but critically important, need. I then realized the same type of information, data, and marketplace business models I was investing in could be repurposed to solve my own problem," says Sean. "In a fit of entrepreneurial excitement, I moved from the New York area to Nashville, founded BluWave, and brought in great people to make it happen. In pretty short order, we realized we were addressing an important need as more than 250 private equity funds and countless proactive business leaders are now regularly calling us to provide leverage and unique insights into the resources that can help them confidently build and grow."

BluWave (www.BluWave.net) is an innovative platform created by private equity veterans to dramatically improve the ability of investors and business leaders to create value and to perform specialized diligence across every key functional area of companies. We leverage our proprietary network to connect you with best-in-class resources to help confidently assess opportunities and build and grow your businesses.

For more information about BluWave, visit our website at www.BluWave.net or contact Tom McGurk at tmcgurk@bluwave.net.



