Bluwhale Introduces Stablecoin Agent During Market Volatility

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluwhale , the decentralized intelligence network powering AI agent transactions across blockchains, today announced the launch of its AI Stablecoin Agent , a breakthrough designed to support individual investors in managing dollar-denominated digital assets in a controlled and automated manner.

Stablecoins have grown into a significant asset class within Web3, now surpassing $300 billion in market capitalization as use expands across payments, treasury functions, and related applications. With networks including Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, and PayPal adopting stablecoin settlement, the use of digital dollars is becoming more established.

According to the team, many investors continue to face challenges in understanding the structure of stablecoins, the distinctions among them, and the considerations involved in evaluating these assets. Stablecoins maintain their value through collateralization with real assets, typically fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar, commodities including gold, or cryptocurrencies. Some models use algorithmic mechanisms that adjust supply and demand to support price stability.

As markets turn volatile z, investors are converting their risk-assets into digital dollars to protect value without fluctuation. Bluwhale's Stablecoin AI Agent , then, continuously scans hundreds of chains, protocols and DeFi platforms from tokenized T-bills and CeFi interest accounts to DeFi lending and liquidity pools to automatically allocate to the solution with the opportunities aligned with the stated risk-profile.

"Stablecoins have grown so fast in the past year that consumers struggle to evaluate financial opportunities as well as the technical nature for every one of them," said Han Jin, CEO, Bluwhale. "We're giving millions of users the ability to earn competitive returns on digital dollars safely, automatically, and without navigating technical solutions on-chain. The future of wealth building should be powered by AI agents that identify and manage financial options for you, 24/7."

Bluwhale's AI agents analyze, evaluate and transact in real time on the blockchain to take advantage of the surplus of stablecoins in circulation during volatile markets, creating thousands of transactions and volume for DeFi applications encompassing lending and yield strategies, trigger arbitrage opportunities, as well as liquid staking pools among others.

Each decision is personalized, taking into account a user's Whale Score (Bluwhale's holistic financial health metric), Bluwhale profile behavior, financial risk-appetite based on asset holdings, as well as time horizon, and overall financial goals. The result is an autonomous, always-on customized portfolio manager that supports users in managing stablecoin holdings without requiring detailed knowledge of complex financial or technical digital asset systems.

"It's a powerful flywheel as more agents serve a single user in different aspects, it leads to more AI queries on Bluwhale's network, which leads to more $BLUAI burned and financial value returned to users. Every stablecoin transaction by our AI agents becomes fuel for the Bluwhale network, consuming gas fees in $BLUAI," Jin added. "Other AI agents in Bluwhale's agent store could tackle many other financial solutions for you while being trained by your profile, preferences and behavior, rebalancing portfolios, trading memecoins and lending your assets at higher yields and efficiency."

Gen Z and Stablecoins

Gen Z is showing increased adoption of digital dollars, with 42 percent reporting the use of stablecoins for everyday transactions, a share three times higher than that of Gen X, and 75 percent indicating a willingness to receive wages on-chain, according to 2025 data from The Motley Fool. With traditional financial systems often described as complex and less transparent, Bluwhale's Stablecoin Agent provides automated tools designed to support consistent, risk-aware activity across wallets and major exchanges.

Combined with the Whale Score, which is used by 3.6 million individuals, the Stablecoin Agent helps convert routine activity into measurable financial outcomes..

"The timing is perfect," Jin said. "Stablecoin integrations are accelerating across payment networks, and AI agents will soon run most on-chain financial activity. Bluwhale is leading that transformation."

The Stablecoin Investment Agent is available now, following Bluwhale's $BLUAI Token Generation Event. Users can check it out here: https://tinyurl.com/yh8f84jv

About Bluwhale

Bluwhale is a decentralized intelligence network building AI on blockchain infrastructure. Its marketplace of agents enables automated, personalized financial services for the digital-first generation. Backed by global financial institutions and leading blockchain ecosystems, Bluwhale is accelerating the future of digital finance and decentralized intelligence. For more information, users can visit www.bluwhale.com .

