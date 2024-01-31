BLVK E-Liquid Introduces the BLVK Bar, the FIRST EVER 20,000 Puff Disposable Vape Device

31 Jan, 2024

The BLVK Bar redefines the vaping experience with the world's first ever 20,000 puff disposable e-cigarette.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLVK E-Liquid launched the BLVK Bar, the world's first ever 20,000 puff disposable e-cigarette. The device is complete with an LED screen, adjustable power modes, and fifteen unique e-liquid blends that deliver users the ultimate freedom in modifying their smoking experience. Developed over the course of two years of intense product research and development, BLVK E-Liquid makes it possible for everyone, regardless of where they live or their flavor preferences, to enjoy the vaping experience.

We didn't just make a bar. We raised the bar. Introducing the BLVK Bar, the world's first ever 20,000 puff disposable e-cigarette. Learn all about it at www.blvkeliquid.com
The BLVK Bar is the world's first ever 20,000 puff disposable e-cigarette. Available worldwide in fifteen mouthwatering flavors.
"With the BLVK Bar, we are not only keeping up with the market trend of e-cigarette brands rolling out disposable vape devices, but we are completely redefining the experience," said Wilson Sun, Chief Executive Officer of BLVK E-Liquid. "Our device outperforms everything else in the market. The battery lasts longer, the coils bring out more flavor, and you're getting all of that at the same price point that you'd find everywhere else."

The BLVK Bar key features include:

  • Variable voltage mode featuring three power settings (LOW / NORMAL / MAX), with the LOW mode guaranteeing up to 20,000 puffs for the life of the device
  • NIO-X™ Dual Coil System that fires each of the two coils in succession to protect the wear-and-tear of the coil
  • Proprietary kanthal alloy material with a higher heat resistance to extend the life of the coils
  • Anti-flavor burn technology to ensure a smooth and even vaping experience across all power modes
  • Rechargeable Lithium ion battery that can achieve a 50% charge from completely dead in 25 minutes
  • LED screen spanning the entire height of the device giving pertinent information such as the remaining e-liquid in the reservoir and battery percentage
  • Adjustable airflow control via an easy ergonomic rotating dial

The BLVK Bar Disposable, in all its glory, features fifteen incredible mouthwatering e-liquid blends. These 5.0% nicotine-containing e-liquid blends are the result of nearly a decade of studying the flavor preferences of virtually every smoker on earth, with each capturing the ultimate essence of a pleasurable vaping experience.

The BLVK Bar is available worldwide. For more information, visit www.blvkeliquid.com.

For all press inquiries please contact:
BLVK E-Liquid
Riley Legaspi
888-392-2585
[email protected]

SOURCE BLVK E-Liquid

