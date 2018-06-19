BLY Silver Rum Awarded 5-Star Rating in Spirit Journal

"I believe this to be one of the best white rums I have ever reviewed," said F. Paul Pacult, named 'America's foremost spirits authority' by Forbes.com.

His review continued: "Pristine, flawlessly pure appearance. Wow, the first sniffs detect abundant and assertive ambrosial scents of tropical and orchard fruits, such as pineapple, banana, pear and guava, but there's likewise a mineral/flinty undercurrent of aroma that balances the intense ripeness of the fruit, creating a bouquet of memorable proportions; secondary sniffs find touches of mown grass, lemon zest, marshmallow and chalk that somehow all work together in harmony….just plain delicious."

A white rum distilled in single batches from the purest form of molasses sourced in the countryside of Pennsylvania, each single batch of BLY Silver Rum is carefully filled, corked and labeled by hand to meet the distillery's high quality standards. To ensure quality in taste, Master Distiller, Barry Young uses what he calls a "unique Instinct Palette Distillation method", which means that the determining factor as to when the distillation process is complete is purely based off of taste and his instinct alone. There is no automation involved whatsoever in this process.

"It was recently brought to my attention that only 1 percent of currently available spirits are rated at 5-Stars, bringing even more meaning to the fact that two of our other spirits have also received a 5-Star rating," said Young. "Being recognized for producing three craft spirits at this level is a huge accomplishment for us, and something we believe sets us apart from our competitors."

BLY Silver Rum also recently received a 95 rating in the 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, the world's most prestigious and progressive global spirits and cocktail competition, giving it an extraordinary, ultimate recommendation.

BLY Silver Rum is officially listed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), and is also currently available in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Washington, DC and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit, http://boydandblair.com/bly-rum.

About Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries

Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries is an independently run American distillery founded on the idea of creating exceptional spirits using locally grown ingredients and packaging. We believe in quality over quantity and that's why we make every single batch by hand. Its award-winning Boyd & Blair vodka is currently sold in 41 states, plus Singapore, Hong Kong, Alberta Canada and France. Our newest creation BLY Silver Rum continues to exemplify our high standards and dedication to distilling pristine clear spirits.

About BLY Silver Rum

BLY Silver Rum is a white rum distilled in Pittsburgh, PA in single batches and uses a single 1,200-liter copper still in its production. BLY Silver Rum uses locally sourced ingredients including the purest form of molasses from the countryside of Pennsylvania. This supreme baking molasses was chosen due to its high quality, and to impart more flavor than processed sugar or sugar cane used in most rums. In this case, the selected molasses contains the most notes of butterscotch and vanilla, giving the spirit a clean finish. Produced using the distillery's unique mash method, the molasses is gently stirred, heated, but not cooked or rushed to prevent scorching and a burnt tasting spirit. The spirit continues to win numerous Gold Medals, including a 95 rating from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and a 5-star rating from Spirit Journal. It is currently sold in 13 states.

