BLYNCC Steps Into The Web3 Realm To Revolutionize The B2B Payment Systems Worldwide: ICO Launching This Apr

DUBAI, UAE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLYNCC, a promising initiative in the Web3 space, has gladly announced that its indigenous native token, $BLYNCC, playing a vital role in the ecosystem, is launching this April. The B2B payment ecosystem comprises a plethora of new-age payment solutions paving the way for hassle-free transactions. BLYNCC envisages empowering SMEs across the globe with seamless payment modes, unlike the traditional financial system. BLYNCC operates with the core mission of creating a simpler, faster, better financial world and giving autonomy to businesses and SMEs without physical and digital barriers.

BLYNCC's robust Web3 payment ecosystem consists of a payment gateway, their native utility token $BLYNCC, BLYNCC blockchain network, and an NFT marketplace. The ecosystem was carefully designed by the expert team to benefit SMEs worldwide and offer autonomy to them. The paramount feature of the BLYNCC payment gateway includes flawless cross-border transactions and high-speed transactions under 10 seconds regardless of the transaction volume and geographical location, and the payment gateway is also built with an auto-currency conversion mechanism.

The native utility token $BLYNCC will also serve as a mode of the economy within the robust ecosystem enabling SMEs to carry out B2B transactions. The token will also help SMEs pay their transaction fees for cross-border transactions. In addition, the $BLYNCC token has other lucrative utilities, including staking and marketplace fee payment. Being an early adopter of the $BLYNCC token will gain holders access to alluring airdrops from BLYNCC and much more.

"Transacting through traditional financial services can be arduous at times, especially when it comes to B2B transactions, due to downtime, transaction limits, and other factors. We envisage revolutionizing this challenging transaction mode with a new-age payment transfer system through blockchain technology." - Niky Achivei, Founder & CEO

Furthermore, to give a truly seamless B2B transaction experience, BLYNCC aims to create a dedicated blockchain network for small and medium-sized enterprises to carry out all their B2B transactions. The blockchain will enable SMEs to carry out transactions in an exclusive network which will enable them to avoid crowded blockchain networks where general transactions take place.

On the flip side, BLYNCC also steps into the NFT market, addressing the potential that NFT holds in the present and for the future. BLYNCC envisages developing its new-age NFT marketplace, which is said to feature community-friendly features and functionalities. Some of the paramount features that the NFT marketplace offers are perpetual royalties, lazy minting, in-built wallet support, fractional NFT ownership, flexible listing, and much more.

Businesses and SMEs who are eager to experience a dedicated payment ecosystem can join BLYNCC's Discord and follow their official social media handles to get instant updates about the launch.

