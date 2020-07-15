Blyncsy Announces Nationwide DSRC Access License Approval From FCC

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement data intelligence company Blyncsy announces it has been granted a license from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for nationwide Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) access. The license allows Blyncsy to deploy its connected vehicle and connected infrastructure product, Axon, in any state in the United States. Blyncsy's Axon assists cities, counties, departments of transportation, and other agencies with traffic signal prioritization among other vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications.

"This is a great achievement for Blyncsy's suite of movement data solutions. The nationwide DSRC access license will allow Blyncsy to easily deploy its V2X technologies in any given state and simplify our customers' experiences. Our V2X technology, Axon, is being used to assist transportation agencies with traffic signal prioritization for high-priority vehicles such as buses and snowplows, while other Axon uses will enhance the connected vehicle future," said Blyncsy CEO Mark Pittman.

