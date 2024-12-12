Blynk Selected by Iridium as Pre-Integrated Software Solution for their New Satellite IoT Development Kit

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blynk, the leading Low-Code IoT SaaS platform, has partnered with Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, in support of the new Iridium Certus™ 9704 Development Kit , an end-to-end product evaluation tool for the Iridium Certus 9704 module . This partnership allows engineering teams to jumpstart their projects with Iridium's new hardware using Blynk's powerful IoT platform, creating an ideal environment both for discovery and development of new Iridium satellite-based solutions.

The Iridium Certus™ 9704 Development Kit features the cutting-edge Iridium Certus 9704 IoT Transceiver, designed to enable reliable, truly global connectivity, even in the most remote locations. Blynk's comprehensive IoT software suite empowers businesses to create, deploy, and scale satellite-enabled IoT solutions with unmatched ease. Offering a complete, out-of-the-box environment, Blynk supports every stage of IoT deployment—from minimum viable products (MVPs) to enterprise-grade solutions—eliminating the need for migration in-between.

Blynk partnered with Iridium to develop customizable IoT blueprints tailored specifically for the Iridium Certus 9704 Development Kit, enabling engineering teams to accelerate their projects with ready-to-use templates. These blueprints are complete with ready-to-upload firmware, as well as customizable mobile and web dashboards, reducing the time to create, test, and deploy satellite-based IoT solutions.

"With this partnership, we are excited to include satellite connectivity in the range of supported options for our IoT platform, and we are honored that Iridium has chosen Blynk as the software partner for the Iridium Certus 9704 Development Kit," said Pavlo Bayborodin, Founder and CEO of Blynk.

"Blynk has been an invaluable partner in co-creating a frictionless experience for engineers exploring the capabilities of the Iridium Certus 9704 IoT Transceiver and the Iridium® network. Pre-built web and mobile dashboards provide intuitive and visually appealing interfaces that perfectly complement our transceiver and service. Collaborating with Blynk has been outstanding in every regard," shared Garrett Chandler, Executive Director, Gateway and Mobile Product Development at Iridium.

With the Iridium Certus 9704 Development Kit, businesses now have an accessible, all-in-one solution for deploying satellite-enabled IoT projects without the typical complexities and high costs associated with satellite integration. This partnership between Iridium and Blynk lowers the entry threshold, providing an out-of-the-box platform for device management and easy scalability. By pairing Iridium's robust satellite connectivity with Blynk's ready-made dashboards and IoT project blueprints, organizations across industries like agriculture, logistics, and energy can rapidly expand their IoT capabilities, gaining continuous monitoring and reliable, global connectivity.

About Blynk

Blynk is a low-code IoT platform with user experience at its core. Over 1 million engineers and 5,000 businesses around the world use Blynk to build fully customizable mobile IoT applications and securely manage millions of devices worldwide. Blynk dramatically cuts the time and cost of bringing IoT solutions to market and makes it easy to master every aspect of a connected business — from managing users, apps, and updates to driving adoption and business growth. https://blynk.io/

