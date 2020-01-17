Blythedale Children's Hospital/New York Legal Assistance Group Partner to Provide Patient Families with Legal Services On-Site

VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blythedale is pleased to announce that it is now partnering with LegalHealth, a division of the New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG), to provide an on-site legal clinic for the benefit of the Hospital's most vulnerable patient families. LegalHealth has 18 years of experience advocating on behalf of and providing high-quality free legal services to low-income patients and families.

LegalHealth currently works with medical professionals at 37 New York hospitals and medical facilities. Blythedale will be its first children's hospital clinic. Through the establishment of this first-of-its kind medical legal partnership, Blythedale's social workers, case managers and doctors will be trained to screen cases and refer patients/families who require legal assistance with matters that impact their health and wellbeing.

"This is a much-needed resource for our hospitalized and Health Home patients, 74% of whom are covered by Medicaid," said President & CEO Larry Levine. "At Blythedale, NYLAG's LegalHealth attorneys will assist our struggling families with matters such as, securing government benefits (e.g. Medicaid), addressing housing problems, handling immigration concerns, solving insurance disputes, and advocating for appropriate school resources."

"We are very excited about partnering with Blythedale, while we have many other partners, this will be our first opportunity to lend our expertise to a site that serves only children. The needs of these patients are so complex, and we are thrilled to be able to provide some comfort to them and their families by lifting their legal burdens," said Randye Retkin, founder and director of NYLAG's LegalHealth Division.

Media Contact

Justin Barbo, Blythedale Children's Hospital

jbarbo@blythedale.org

SOURCE Blythedale Children's Hospital

Related Links

http://www.blythedale.org

