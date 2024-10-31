BlytzPay Appoints Alison Andreozzi as President and CFO

Accomplished leader and investor will drive sustainable growth and oversee fintech disruptor's financial operations

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlytzPay, an integrated fintech platform that modernizes the way dealers and lenders invoice, communicate, and collect, has announced the appointment of Alison Andreozzi as President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. With 25 years of operational and private equity experience, Alison is poised to drive the business forward with her visionary leadership, financial acumen, and passion for technology.

"BlytzPay has experienced massive growth in 2024, and I have no doubt that Alison's wealth of experience and proven track record make her the ideal choice for this new role," said Robyn Burkinshaw, CEO and Founder of BlytzPay. "Alison's leadership will be crucial as we continue to expand our footprint, hone our strategic vision, and navigate the challenges and opportunities within the fintech industry. I am confident that together, we will create even greater value for our clients while taking BlytzPay to new heights."

Alison is an accomplished senior executive who has held CEO and CFO roles at companies in the tech, retail, and health and wellness spaces, including CrossFit, Backbone PLM, and Zane Benefits. In addition, she has more than 20 years of investment experience and has served on the Boards of high growth tech and consumer companies as a result of her roles as Managing Partner at Mercato Partners and Venture Partner at Signal Peak Ventures.

"I am thrilled to join BlytzPay at such a critical point in its growth journey," said Andreozzi. "The intersection of finance and technology is a dynamic space that has energized and inspired me for years. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the company innovate and scale while enabling lenders and dealers to save money, improve margins, and empower customers to pay conveniently and on time."

The announcement comes as BlytzPay kicks off an action-packed month of travel. The company will attend Byrider's annual convention in San Diego, CA (October 31-November 2), the BHPH Dealer Forum in New Orleans, LA (November 10-12), and Used Car Week in Scottsdale, AZ (November 18-21).

About BlytzPay

Founded in 2017, BlytzPay is an integrated fintech platform that simplifies and modernizes the way dealers and lenders invoice, communicate, and collect. The BlytzPay platform seamlessly connects merchants and their customers through intelligent automation so payments feel less like transactions and more like two-way conversations, making collections safe, accessible, and easy for everyone. For more information, visit www.blytzpay.com .

