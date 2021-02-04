BM Associates and HHS Technology Group Partner to Modernize State of California's Franchise Tax Board Delinquent Vehicle System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BM Associates and HHS Technology Group LLC™ (HTG), announced today that the State of California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) has awarded a contract to modernize the state's Delinquent Vehicle Registration (DVR) system and related applications. Once implemented, the enhanced system will encompass all necessary functionality for effective collections, creating the new "DVR2" system.

The State of California FTB has an important responsibility to collect delinquent vehicle registration fees through its Vehicle Registration Collection (VRC) Program to help fund important social services for Californians. As part of that duty, the FTB administers the DVR system to manage monetary penalties and collections associated with vehicles whose registration has not been paid.

To streamline the collections process, the FTB requires an updated, more cost-effective and efficient system built on agile techniques within a flexible, adaptable, and scalable cloud environment.

Both BM Associates and HTG have accrued significant experience partnering with the State of California to deliver purpose-built technologies and solutions to optimize operations and reduce costs. As a Red Hat Alliance Partner, HHS Technology Group leverages its industry leading technologies to deliver state-of-the-art, cloud-based solutions and services.

For more than 20 years, BM Associates has been providing services to multiple public sector and California agencies, including the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Department of Developmental Services and the California Department of Water Resources.

Separately, HTG recently entered into a long-term, multi-year contract with the state of California's Child Welfare Digital Services (CWDS) to support the continued delivery of its CARES-Live child welfare case management system. In other engagements, HTG provided core software development services to CWDS using the agile SDLC, DevOps services and DBA services.

"Like most enterprises, state agencies are increasingly looking to accomplish a digital transformation that enables them to become more agile and flexible," said Senthil Muniappan, Chief Executive Officer, BM Associates. "Along with HTG, we are proud to partner with the State of California FTB to provide new tools and applications that will improve the performance of the DVR system."

"We are pleased to be selected with BM Associates and Red Hat to deliver another mission-critical application to improve compatibility, devise supportive architectures, and enhance innovative software-defined storage designs for the State of California," said Brett Furst, President, HTG. "Securing this engagement with the Franchise Tax Board adds to HTG's growing footprint in California."

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Tech Group delivers purpose-built, modular software products, solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems that support a wide spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com.

About BM Associates

Established during the Information Revolution, BM Associates, Inc. is a pioneer in efficient communication methods. We have been a trusted partner to many Fortune 500 companies to small and medium business from 1998. Our business is translating advanced technologies and sophisticated theories into workable solutions and creating business value to you, our customer. Our consulting services span all aspects of enterprise transformation. Through our strategy services, we help clients design and develop strategies, value solutions, and growth strategies to achieve corporate and business unit objectives. We are a Global organization with offices around the world. For more information about BM Associates, Inc., visit www.bmassociates.com .

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

