BMAC'S WILLIE "PROPHET" STIGGERS HONORED WITH VISIONARY AWARD AT 2024 SESAC MUSIC AWARDS

Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year

"Lovin On Me" Named Song of the Year

Sony Music Publishing Named Publisher of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated its songwriters and music publishers behind the most-performed songs of 2023 across a variety of genres at The Highlight Room in Hollywood last night, September 17, marking the third year the awards took place in Los Angeles.

The event was attended by several top music industry executives, artists, songwriters, and publishers including Bryan Michael Cox, Prophet, Alex Isley, Knox, and Kenyon Dixon, among others.

Jack Harlow continued his winning streak for the fourth year, taking home both Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year with his smash hit "Lovin On Me". Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year for the third year in a row, taking home multiple awards including "3D" recorded by Jack Harlow and Jung Kook, as well as "Good Good" recorded by Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage, among many others.

Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) co-founder, president and CEO, Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, was presented with SESAC's Visionary Award in recognition of the organization's ongoing work championing artists and creating equity within the music industry. "Prophet's dedication to equality and racial justice has inspired us all to do more and build a stronger, more equitable creative community. I'm proud to call him a friend," said Mario Prins, VP, Creative Services.

Additional award-winning writers include Jimmy Napes; Ariana Grande; Green Day; Fede Vindver; and longtime SESAC songwriter, Traci Hale for her co-write with SESAC writer and performer, Burna Boy.

"We are honored to celebrate our songwriters and publishers," shared Sam Kling, Chief Creative Officer, SESAC Performing Rights. "It takes so much effort from so many to bring these songs to life, and we're thrilled to be able to recognize the dedication and talent of our SESAC family."

Opening the show was SESAC President & COO, Scott Jungmichel and Chief Creative Officer Sam Kling, as well as VP, Creative Services Mario Prins and VP, Creative Services & Operations Diana Akin Scarfo. Artist and SESAC songwriter Tamara Jade, who performed at the 66th GRAMMY Awards with Jon Batiste and recently toured with Doja Cat, served as the MC for the evening for the second year in a row.

Sponsors for the event included Bombas, EBOOST, Hasbro, Herban Essentials, Pause Wellness Studio, Pura Vida, Purely Elizabeth, Vacation Sunscreen, and Yeti.

A full list of winners is available at www.sesac.com. Additional photos: https://bit.ly/3XyAZ1N

Media Contact:

Jenna Smith

SESAC Inc.

[email protected]

615.932.7905

SOURCE SESAC Music Group